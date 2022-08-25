The first of two opening days of California's dove hunting season is Thursday, September 1, 2022. Dove hunters traditionally visit the Imperial Valley to take advantage of excellent hunting for white-winged and mourning dove. This year's opening day weather is expected to be very hot and dry unlike the past several years where passing storms scattered the birds. Shoot time for doves is one half hour before sunrise to sunset. You are required to carry your hunting license with you. When hunting on private land you must have written permission from the landowner. It is illegal to shoot within 150 yards of an occupied dwelling and it is illegal to shoot across a public roadway. Daily bag limit is 15 birds, up to 10 of which may be white-winged dove. The first part of dove season runs through September 15, followed by a second hunting season, Saturday, November 12 through Monday, December 26, 2022.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO