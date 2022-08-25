Read full article on original website
Big Rig Hits A Sign
(Big Rig Clips a sign)...It happened at around 9:00 Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol says the rig was traveling on Interstate 8. Just west of the Yuma 4th Street Onramp, the rig drifted off the road just enough to clip the sign with it's mirror. The sign was destroyed, but the rig suffered only damage to the mirror. The CHP says the sign belong to the Arizona Department of Transportation. They say it was a mobile billboard and they have no idea what the sign said. There were no injuries reported.
Convicted Felon Arrested
(Border Patrol arrests felon)...And they find a missining juvenile with him. Last week US Border Patrol agents spotted a suspicious vehicle at the Golden Acorn Casino. They watched the vehicle as it left the Casino parking lot under the Interstate 8 overpass. Agents approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants. They asked the two for identification and determined the driver was a convicted felon and the passenger was a 15 year old female reported missing from Yuma. The agents called in the San Diego Sheriff's office. They arrived and took the 36 year old driver into custody. They also seized the vehicle and a loaded gun. The minor was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. The records check revealed the 36 year old was a US citizen.
La Brucherie Road Work
The City of Imperial will begin a project to widen a busy roadway. La Brucherie Road will be closed from Treshill Road to Aten Boulevard beginning Monday, August 29, 2022. The project to widen the busy road is expected to take about 90 days to complete. Alternate routes will be necessary.
Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.
IID Issues Conserve Alert
The Imperial Irrigation District has issued a Conserve Alert for the forecasted excessive heat forecast for the Imperial and Coachella Valleys. The Conserve Alert will start Tuesday, August 30 and expected to last through Friday, September 2. IID customers are encouraged to voluntarily conserve energy between 4 - 9 p.m. each day. With temperatures forecast to reach in the 115 degree range for the week the IID wants customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid maintain reliable energy, avert power outages, and take stress off energy infrastructure.
Brawley Man Sentenced
A Brawley man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for providing fentanyl to a Central Union High School student. The sentence was announced August 25, 2022 in federal court in San Diego. On October 8, 2021, Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pled guilty to knowingly selling 15-year-old Josue M. Garcia Moreno a substance contains fentanyl in October of 2019. Moreno apparently used the fentanyl late in the evening of October 7, 2019 or the following morning. The 15-year-old football players great-grandfather found the youth dead on the morning on October 8 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring significant consequences to deter future similar acts. The judge also noted that even though Garcia was aware of Moreno's death he continued to sell the fentanyl. Garcia also received three years of supervised release after serving time in prison. The maximum penalty could have been 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
Dove Season Opens Thursday
The first of two opening days of California's dove hunting season is Thursday, September 1, 2022. Dove hunters traditionally visit the Imperial Valley to take advantage of excellent hunting for white-winged and mourning dove. This year's opening day weather is expected to be very hot and dry unlike the past several years where passing storms scattered the birds. Shoot time for doves is one half hour before sunrise to sunset. You are required to carry your hunting license with you. When hunting on private land you must have written permission from the landowner. It is illegal to shoot within 150 yards of an occupied dwelling and it is illegal to shoot across a public roadway. Daily bag limit is 15 birds, up to 10 of which may be white-winged dove. The first part of dove season runs through September 15, followed by a second hunting season, Saturday, November 12 through Monday, December 26, 2022.
Storm damages properties in the foothills
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
Increasing Heat for Valley
As the month of August winds down temperatures will climb. The National Weather Service (NWS) says Imperial Valley temperature will hit 110 to 115 Tuesday through Thursday. This creates a high risk for heat-related illnesses. The NWS says the weather pattern will shift to a drier regime and temperatures will gradually warm up. Monday should see a high of about 105 with 110 on Tuesday and even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday before retreating Friday and into Labor Day Weekend. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low to mid-80's. There is no precipitation predicted for the Imperial and Yuma Valleys.
Imperial Valley: fight or die in times of COVID-19
Calexico, California.- The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone, however, it significantly harmed the most disadvantaged. “I had a patient, a young man in his 40s, with no medical problems, only obesity, that is, with a body mass index (BMI) above 50, and had COVID in early 2020 and died. It’s very sad,” recounted Dr. Tien Vo of the Vo Medical Center clinic in Calexico, a border town in Imperial County in Southern California.
Agencies Join Together For Awareness Campaign
(Mental Health Awareness Campaign)...It is a joint partnership campaign. The Imperial County Public Health Department has launched the campaign. It is in partnership with The Imperial County Office of Education, Imperial County Behabioral Health Department and the Imperial County School-based Menta Health Consortium. The Campaign is funded through the Public Health Department's Safe Schools for All Program. The campaigns aim is to raise awareness about mental health, improving access to services, and reducing the stigma of mental health.
Candidates Set For November 8th
(The next election is November 8th)...Voting can begin earlier, however. Vote By Mail Ballots will be sent out on October 10th. All ballots will be counted after the polls close on November 8th. Most of the races are for special and school districts. For Imperial Community College Trustee 7 it will be between incumbent Steven M. Taylor and challenger Eric Ortega. The Brawley Elementary School District Board of Trustees will be filling 2 seats. There are 3 candidates, Ruben Villa, Cesar Guzman and Incumbent Armando Padilla. The Brawley Union High School Board of Trustees will also be looking to fill 2 seats. The candidates include incumbent Karin J. Morgan, along with Yulil Alonso Garza, Diana Leon Gitz, Alexis Singh and Estella A. Sanchez Galvan.
FICU Celebrates its 80 Anniversary
EL CENTRO — This month, First Imperial Credit Union celebrates its 80th anniversary of serving the community of Imperial County. Since its establishment in 1942, FICU has expanded to four branches across the county and serves more than 20,000 members. The milestone year for FICU has been marked by...
Former Pastor Pleads Guilty
(Local Pastor enters a guilty plea)....Victor Gonzalez headed the Imperial Valley Ministries. He was originally indicted in 2019. His wife also entered a guilty plea this week. Federal prosecuter entered the pleas in San Diego Federal Court this week. The prosecutors say they forced drug addicts and homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle. Gonzalez and his wife, Susan Christine, plead guilty to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Gonzalez and three co-defendants also plead guilty yo taking part in a labor trafficking scheme to recruit homeless people in San Diego and other cities, then force them to participate in raising money on behalf of the El Centro Based Church. The US Attorney's Office said Imperial Valley Ministries operated around 30 affiliate churches in the United States and Mexico. No sentencing information has been released.
