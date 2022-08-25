Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
wabe.org
Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March
Explore the fight against Asian American hate following the March 2021 mass shootings. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour. The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.
Atlanta NAACP requests federal investigation of city's police department
The Georgia chapter of the NAACP held a press conference recently with members of the Atlanta chapter requesting the Department of Justice investigate the Atlanta Police Department. Their announcement followed the decision from special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis that the officers involved in the case of Rayshard Brooks death would not...
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Start A Black-Owned Business
Location can play a key role in successfully taking a business off the ground, especially for Black entrepreneurs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Black Pride organizers, health officials work toward vaccine equity
ATLANTA — One of the biggest pride events will take place on Labor Day weekend and there will be a new focus on health and equity as Georgia deals with a monkeypox outbreak. Atlanta Black Pride will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. "We do have about 25 events planned...
PLANetizen
BRT Stations Cut, Project Delayed in Atlanta
A typical roadway section for the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project, shown here on Hank Aaron Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fulton Street. | MARTA / Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project. “The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars,...
Morehouse graduate becomes first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School
ATLANTA — This school year, a Morehouse graduate became the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public School system and the first African-American leader at Willis A. Sutton Middle School. College Park native Dr. Dominique Merriweather graduated from the HBCU in 2014, but a career in education was not always...
CBS 46
Politics at the pharmacy | Georgia’s new abortion law affecting patients, doctors
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalblackguide.com
HBCU Grad Makes History as the Youngest Principal in Atlanta Public School District
Dr. Dominique Merriweather, a 30-year-old educator who is a Morehouse College graduate, has become the first Black person to be appointed to lead Sutton Middle School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also now the youngest principal in the entire Atlanta Public School district. Dr. Merriweather graduated from Westlake High School...
Atlanta Daily World
Black Man Awarded $100 Million After Atlanta Police Left Him Paralyzed
A Black man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer left him paralyzed. On July 10, 2018, Jerry Blasingame, 66, was panhandling near the on-ramp of I-20 on the west side of the Atlanta when he was approached by officer J. Grubbs.
New film on 2017 Cobb Co. bank holdup shines light on veterans’ mental health
It was the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road in Cobb County that Brian-Brown Easley decided to walk into July 7, 2017. For the 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran, it would be where his life would end hours later. Easley passed a note to the teller that he had...
CBS 46
Excel Church holds ‘Free Groceries To Go’ food drive despite fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church Worldwide is going ahead with its Free Groceries To Go food drive despite a massive fire that tore through the church. The church has held the food drives on a regular basis for 15 years; the previous drive was July 2. Less than a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
‘Turning water into ice’ | Nonprofit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to fighting, police have connected the infamous, self-proclaimed water boys of Atlanta to a list of crimes over the years. But a new local organization says it was specifically created to be a solution. At 2185 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, the white building...
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs
An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
WXIA 11 Alive
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday. Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release. “Hardworking families...
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb mall on August 22. The restaurant scored 26-points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on Monday.
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
ATLANTA — (AP) — A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media. Singer Mariah Carey, Marlo...
Comments / 0