Kendall Jenner stuns in Dolce & Gabbana dress once worn by Gisele Bündchen

By Margaret Abrams
 4 days ago

Kendall Jenner is paying tribute to the mega-models who came before her.

The reality star, 26, stepped out on Wednesday in Los Angeles wearing a vintage satin Dolce & Gabbana dress printed with a gleaming robot.

The midi was first modeled on the runway by fashion legend Gisele Bündchen in the brand’s spring 2001 show.

Jenner rocked the sultry style while supporting sister Kylie Jenner at a Kylie Cosmetics event; Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were also in attendance , as were Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

While Bündchen, 42, originally wore the skintight dress with sparkling fishnets, leopard-print pumps and bold jewelry on the catwalk, Jenner gave the look a modern twist with strappy slingback sandals ($695) and a sparkling mini bag ($695) by Alexander Wang, along with a slick of electric blue eyeshadow and a sleek updo.

The Brazilian model first debuted the dress on the runway at Milan Fashion Week in 2000.
It’s no secret the Kardashian-Jenners remain devoted to Dolce & Gabbana despite the design duo’s past scandals , including the pair making offensive comments about gay adoption and IVF in 2015 and releasing a racially insensitive campaign ahead of their (eventually canceled) Shanghai fashion show in 2018.

The reality star gave the archival style an update with strappy sandals and a sparkly bag.
At Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish Italian wedding in May, Dolce & Gabbana dressed not only the bride and groom , but also the rest of reality TV’s favorite family in an array of custom and archival pieces — earning the brand millions in media impact value.

