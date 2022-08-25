ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

GreenPower Delivers Three BEAST Electric School Buses to West Virginia and Appoints Dealer for the State

By Editorial Advisory Board
stnonline.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
stnonline.com

Demand Grows for Afterschool Care in North Carolina

As most summer camps came to an end and before the beginning of classes on Monday, after-school care for students is in high demand in Wake County, North Carolina, reported WRAL News. Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh has shifted gears to afterschool care. The program’s staff said it is...
RALEIGH, NC
stnonline.com

Indiana Association President Miles to Step Down Following CFO Promotion

The School Transportation Association of Indiana (STAI) will name a new president to succeed Matt Miles, who announced he is stepping aside to become the chief financial officer for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township in the Indianapolis area. The MSD of Lawrence Township school board approved Miles’ promotion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy