Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba responded to threats made by his brother Mathias to make "revelations" about his career. Mathias Pogba, who has played professional football in several countries but is now without a club, posted a video to Instagram on Sunday in which he speaks four languages (French, Spanish, English and Italian) and reads a prewritten message in which he promised to make "big revelations" about Paul Pogba and his agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, as well as Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO