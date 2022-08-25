ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard doesn’t think C.J. Stroud is a Heisman candidate yet

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fd2j_0hVNGy7E00

Desmond Howard, tell us how you’re really feel.

The former Michigan star wide receiver, who won the Heisman in 1991, doesn’t think that C.J. Stroud is worthy of all the Heisman buzz. In fact, he thinks only one player in college football should be hyped to win the prestigious award.

And that, Howard says, is returning Heisman winner Bryce Young. Last season, the sophomore starting quarterback at Albama won the Heisman as well as the Maxwell Award . Both awards are given to the nation’s top college football player.

On ESPN’s College Football Live on Wednesday, Howard wanted to hear nothing about the hype surrounding Stroud, the Ohio State starting quarterback. Last season, his first as a starter, Stroud topped 4,400 passing yards with 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.

“Well, first, I would like to say that I don’t think that anybody should be the front runner except Bryce Young because he’s the returning winner of the Heisman,” Howard said on ESPN .

“I don’t think that you know, C.J. Stroud or, or anybody else should be even neck to neck with Bryce. I think we look at C.J. Stroud, he’s gonna have some big games.

“He opens up the season against Notre Dame so that’s the marquee matchup, but just at the beginning, with no games played, for him to be the favorite – I just don’t get it. So I believe that Bryce Young to be the front runner and everybody else should be starting at the finish line at the same point.”

Young was absolutely fantastic last season in guiding Alabama to the championship game in the College Football Playoff. He threw for over 4,800 yards with 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

Now Howard begins pivoting here, obviously utilizing his communications degree earned at Ann Arbor.

He acknowledges that Stroud can become a Heisman candidate but here and now, in late August, Howard wants nothing to do with any Heisman hype other than for Young.

“But I mean, he’s gonna have some marquee games, like I said, to be able to catch Bryce Young,” Howard said about Stroud’s candidacy. “But I think Bryce Young right now for me as a former winner and as a guy who’s a voter – it is Bryce Young against the field.”

Fans roasted Nebraska's Scott Frost to a crisp after season-opening failure against Northwestern

Nebraska’s Scott Frost is likely coaching for his life in 2022 after a 3-9 finish last fall. With his job potentially at stake, this wasn’t the best start. The Cornhuskers looked good at moments during Saturday’s season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland, but mistakes ultimately cost them a victory in a Week 0 matchup that proved to be significantly more exciting than anyone expected.
ESPN predicts Nebraska's Scott Frost doesn't last as head coach until the Iowa game

At least one writer is ready to put pen to paper that Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost won’t make it to the showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s obviously not the craziest opinion out there. Frost is regarded as the Big Ten’s lone head coach that was squarely on the hot seat entering the 2022 season. According to the team of writers at CBS Sports, Frost earned a “5” rating of “win or be fired.” As one of his three bold predictions in his Big Ten preview, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach predicted that Frost wouldn’t make it through the entirety of the...
Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
Reacting to Nebraska's loss to Northwestern: Year Five and Frost is still clueless

I’m going to be honest with you, when Scott Frost was hired as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2018, I never thought I would write these words, but after today’s 31 to 28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, I’m left with no choice. It’s time for Nebraska football to move on from this head coach and coaching staff. Scott Frost has failed at his job. No Big Ten coach in their fifth year on the sideline should be so clearly and effortlessly outcoached. No coach with over a decade of Power Five football experience should be over...
College football world blasts Marcus Freeman's terrible Ohio State gameplan

The Ohio State Buckeyes have almost inarguably the top passing attack in all of college football with quarterback C.J. Stroud entering the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Jaxon Smith-Njigba already established as one of the most accomplished receivers in program history, and an arsenal of elite young receivers recruited by Brian Hartline.
Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
Penn State fans won't like ESPN's pick for biggest upset in Big Ten this season

There is an old college football thought that if you are going to play your worst game of the season and suffer your worst loss, it is best to get it out of the way as early as possible so you have time to make up for it. If that is the case, then ESPN doesn’t think Penn State will have to wait very long to get the ugly taste out of its mouth. In fact, it will just be a matter of days. ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach rolled out his entire list of preseason predictions for each power...
Dylan Raiola: Unanimous No. 1 recruit in nation for 2024

Chandler (Ariz.) five-star quarterback and Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola has been making his claim as the country’s best 2024 prospect since a breakout sophomore season last fall. In March, On3 was the first to tab him as the country’s top prospect. Since then, others in the recruiting services...
Sony Michel released by the Miami Dolphins

With final roster cutdown day looming, a number of NFL teams are making moves, including releasing some well-known veterans. The Miami Dolphins are one such team, and have decided to release running back Sony Michel. Michel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018...
Matt Leinart blasts Jim Harbaugh's QB decision

Matt Leinart was one of the many analysts and fans who weren’t fans of Jim Harbaugh’s decision on Michigan’s starting quarterback. On Saturday evening, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would be the starter against Colorado State. However, Harbaugh threw a wrinkle in the announcement and said that JJ McCarthy will start the second game against Hawaii.
No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
Eagles to release WR Greg Ward

The Greg Ward era is over in Philadelphia as the team is releasing the veteran wide receiver with an injury settlement. A former quarterback at the University of Houston who transitioned to wide receiver in the NFL, Ward signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before their Super Bowl season.
