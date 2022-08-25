ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

WDSU Sunday Hot Seat: Overcoming Ida

POINTE À LA HACHE, La. — In Louisiana, Native Americans struggle to recover from Ida. Driving through her village along the southeastern Louisiana bayou, tribal official Cherie Matherne points out remnants of house after house — including her own — wrecked nine months ago when Hurricane Ida roared through the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe community.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
WDSU

One year post-Ida: St. Charles Parish continues recovery

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — In the river parishes of Southeast Louisiana, one of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Ida, many residents had their lives turned upside down in a matter of hours. Now a full year later, despite ongoing challenges, the efforts to rebuild are shining bright. "I...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Lottery
WDSU

Aftermath of Ida: One Year Later

NEW ORLEANS — A year has passed since Hurricane Ida hit Southeast, Louisiana. Hard-hit areas continue to rebuild, but some communities are still trying to figure out where to begin. In WDSU's half-hour special presentation of “Aftermath of Ida: One Year Later,” storm survivors share their stories of perseverance,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

We will never forget

Today is August 29th. We remember Katrina, Isaac and Ida. All made landfall on August 29th. Isaac was a double landfall. It made landfall at the Mouth of the River on August 28, moved offshore and then onshore at Port Fourchon August 29. All were devastating in their own ways. Katrina was big. 460 miles across generating a massive storm surge. Ida was smaller. 300 miles across. There were reports of wind gusts over 200 mph from a ship. The official maximum sustained winds 150 mph. The winds wreaked havoc across Southeast Louisiana. The good news is that no tropical weather is moving our way now. A cold front approaches Wednesday. We may get a bit of a break in rainfall briefly, but the front stalls in the area. It will increase our rain chances for Labor Day Weekend.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
WDSU

Have you seen this girl? Deputies searching for 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and never returned home. Aubrey told her friend a "cousin" was picking her up. Aubrey's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported her as a runaway.
LULING, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy