Today is August 29th. We remember Katrina, Isaac and Ida. All made landfall on August 29th. Isaac was a double landfall. It made landfall at the Mouth of the River on August 28, moved offshore and then onshore at Port Fourchon August 29. All were devastating in their own ways. Katrina was big. 460 miles across generating a massive storm surge. Ida was smaller. 300 miles across. There were reports of wind gusts over 200 mph from a ship. The official maximum sustained winds 150 mph. The winds wreaked havoc across Southeast Louisiana. The good news is that no tropical weather is moving our way now. A cold front approaches Wednesday. We may get a bit of a break in rainfall briefly, but the front stalls in the area. It will increase our rain chances for Labor Day Weekend.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO