WDSU
Insurance companies pulled out of Louisiana after Ida. Many homes remain unrepaired as a result
LAPLACE, La. — One year later, Hurricane Ida's destruction can still be seen across Southeast Louisiana. Many homeowners are still struggling to get their homes repaired after several insurance companies in the state went belly up. Rosalind Davis walked WDSU through the damage in her house in LaPlace. She...
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner addressing insurance concerns one year after Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS — It has been one year since Hurricane Ida caused widespread destruction across Southeast, Louisiana. The result of the damage caused an even bigger problem for the state, failed insurance companies that have caused a lag in repairs for homeowners. Louisiana has seen seven insurance companies pull...
WDSU
Louisiana nursing home hurricane evacuations plans questioned by state for safety
BATON ROUGE, La. — Through Hurricane Ida, the state learned just how unprepared some nursing homes were for evacuations. During the storm, 12 older adults died after being sent to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. A recent task force meeting regarding home evacuation plans submitted to the state shows...
WDSU
WDSU Sunday Hot Seat: Overcoming Ida
POINTE À LA HACHE, La. — In Louisiana, Native Americans struggle to recover from Ida. Driving through her village along the southeastern Louisiana bayou, tribal official Cherie Matherne points out remnants of house after house — including her own — wrecked nine months ago when Hurricane Ida roared through the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe community.
WDSU
Entergy: Category 4 or greater storms could knock out power for 21 days or more
NEW ORLEANS — One of the biggest challenges after the storm is finding the light, figuratively speaking and literally. After Hurricane Ida, some residents on the Southshore didn't receive power again for well over a month. With sweltering southeast Louisiana heat causing major problems, it is important for people...
WDSU
LaPlace levee expected to be done by 2024 will reduce flood risk for thousands
LAPLACE, La. — One year after Hurricane Ida, LaPlace is still rebuilding from being flooded. A levee would help protect them in the case of a future hurricane. That’s exactly what's being built right now. "If the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Risk Reduction Project was in place during...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish storm challenges exposed after Hurricane Ida
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — For people who live on the Northshore, preparing for a hurricane and then dealing with the aftermath poses significantly different challenges. Hurricane Ida was no different. In St. Tammany Parish, there are two main concerns when it comes to storms. One is to keep...
WDSU
One year post-Ida: St. Charles Parish continues recovery
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — In the river parishes of Southeast Louisiana, one of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Ida, many residents had their lives turned upside down in a matter of hours. Now a full year later, despite ongoing challenges, the efforts to rebuild are shining bright. "I...
WDSU
Louisiana's lieutenant governor remembers Katrina's destruction in Plaquemines Parish
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Seventeen years ago Monday, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish with 125 mile per hour winds and 15 to 19 feet of storm surge. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in the parish when the storm hit and helped to rebuild after. “If you...
WDSU
St. Charles family thanks community for support after rebuilding home following Hurricane Ida
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — One year ago, the story of a St. Charles Parish family and their newborn baby captured the hearts of Southeast Louisiana. People were encouraged by their efforts to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. Their story represents the larger struggle so many in the area face.
WDSU
Aftermath of Ida: One Year Later
NEW ORLEANS — A year has passed since Hurricane Ida hit Southeast, Louisiana. Hard-hit areas continue to rebuild, but some communities are still trying to figure out where to begin. In WDSU's half-hour special presentation of “Aftermath of Ida: One Year Later,” storm survivors share their stories of perseverance,...
WDSU
We will never forget
Today is August 29th. We remember Katrina, Isaac and Ida. All made landfall on August 29th. Isaac was a double landfall. It made landfall at the Mouth of the River on August 28, moved offshore and then onshore at Port Fourchon August 29. All were devastating in their own ways. Katrina was big. 460 miles across generating a massive storm surge. Ida was smaller. 300 miles across. There were reports of wind gusts over 200 mph from a ship. The official maximum sustained winds 150 mph. The winds wreaked havoc across Southeast Louisiana. The good news is that no tropical weather is moving our way now. A cold front approaches Wednesday. We may get a bit of a break in rainfall briefly, but the front stalls in the area. It will increase our rain chances for Labor Day Weekend.
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
WDSU
Have you seen this girl? Deputies searching for 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and never returned home. Aubrey told her friend a "cousin" was picking her up. Aubrey's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported her as a runaway.
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
