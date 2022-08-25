ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts GOP candidate for governor Geoff Diehl open to multiple debates against Democratic AG Maura Healey

By Alison Kuznitz
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Amanda Tripp
4d ago

can't wait to watch this. I'm getting ALL my friends and family to register. we need to vote red and stop this madness. Healey is a crazy extremist and we have enough of those in ma. we need balance.

change my mind
4d ago

If healey wins I’m moving to New Hampshire. And before any of you triggered liberals get a chance to say it, you can save your “good we don’t want you here anyways” comments. Yeah yeah yeah we get it, y’all want to ruin this state like every other state you delusional cry babies take over.

Angel Eyes
4d ago

I’m all for Geoff Diehl for Governor he’ll MAKE Massachusetts Great Again 👍👍

homenewshere.com

Trio seeking to become Massachusetts’s next governor

(The Center Square) – Three candidates are vying to become Massachusetts’ next governor. Polls for the state’s primary election are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Sept. 6, and voters will be casting ballots for the state’s next leader. In the Nov. 8 general election, 36 other states will also cast ballots for governor; headed into the midterm elections there are 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in the governors' seats.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism

A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Eric Lesser earns support for lieutenant governor (Editorial)

Only one individual who lives west of Interstate 495 is running for statewide office in Massachusetts this year. The importance of the lieutenant governor’s position is such that having a Western Massachusetts voice in that office would provide necessary balance to a political structure otherwise tilted heavily to interests in the state’s eastern sector.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

The down-ballot race dividing top Mass. progressives

SPLIT DECISION — It’s not often you find Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley on opposite sides of an issue. But the Democratic primary for attorney general, perhaps the marquee race of a sleepy but intensifying election cycle here, is pitting the state’s most prominent progressives against each other.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

Labor attorney Liss-Riordan scores major endorsements in final days of heated primary for attorney general

As the Democratic primary for attorney general heats up in the final days before the Sept. 6 election, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan secured three prominent endorsements, raising the stakes in what is increasingly looking like a two-woman race. Liss-Riordan’s campaign announced Friday evening that Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

Environmental advocates call Liss-Riordan ad ‘deceptive’

A group of prominent environmental advocates are urging Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor lawyer running to be the state’s next attorney general, to take down a campaign ad in which she touts her experience fighting climate change. The advocates called the ad, which was broadcast on TV this month,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire AG Arrests Small-Town Newspaper Publisher for Political Ads

New Hampshire’s attorney general announced on Thursday that the state had arrested the publisher of a local weekly newspaper in Londonderry earlier this week, alleging she illegally published political ads without properly disclosing them to be ads.Londonderry Times publisher Debra Paul, 62, was arrested Wednesday, according to State Attorney General John M. Formella, and was charged with six violations of the state’s misdemeanor laws on political advertisements. Paul, along with her husband, runs Nutfield Publishing, which publishes the Times and the Nutfield News/Tri-Town Times.In an affidavit, investigator Daniel Mederos wrote that in two different Londonderry Times issues spanning February and...
POLITICS
MassLive.com

Tapestry observes International Overdose Awareness Day with events up and down western Massachusetts

Tapestry, a health agency that provides overdose education and access to the lifesaving medication Narcan, is holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The events will focus on remembrance, survival and awareness, according to Tapestry. They will take place in Springfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Greenfield,...
HOLYOKE, MA
msn.com

With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
