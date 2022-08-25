Massachusetts GOP candidate for governor Geoff Diehl open to multiple debates against Democratic AG Maura Healey

Read full article on original website
Amanda Tripp
4d ago
can't wait to watch this. I'm getting ALL my friends and family to register. we need to vote red and stop this madness. Healey is a crazy extremist and we have enough of those in ma. we need balance.
Reply
18
change my mind
4d ago
If healey wins I’m moving to New Hampshire. And before any of you triggered liberals get a chance to say it, you can save your “good we don’t want you here anyways” comments. Yeah yeah yeah we get it, y’all want to ruin this state like every other state you delusional cry babies take over.
Reply(6)
18
Angel Eyes
4d ago
I’m all for Geoff Diehl for Governor he’ll MAKE Massachusetts Great Again 👍👍
Reply(8)
22
Related
homenewshere.com
Trio seeking to become Massachusetts’s next governor
(The Center Square) – Three candidates are vying to become Massachusetts’ next governor. Polls for the state’s primary election are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Sept. 6, and voters will be casting ballots for the state’s next leader. In the Nov. 8 general election, 36 other states will also cast ballots for governor; headed into the midterm elections there are 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in the governors' seats.
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Chris Doughty should get GOP nod for governor (Editorial)
The nation views Massachusetts as one of its bluest political states, yet its voters have consistently been willing to elect Republicans for governor, providing political balance in a state otherwise dominated by Democrats. Chris Doughty says his goal is to be the most prominent “salesman” for Massachusetts at a time...
Healey Gives Endorsements in SouthCoast State Representative Races
Current Massachusetts Attorney General and gubernatorial frontrunner Maura Healey has made no secrets about who she wants to work with on Beacon Hill if she takes over the corner office this January. With two state representatives on the SouthCoast – Chris Markey (D-Dartmouth) and Bill Straus (D-Mattapoisett) – flanked with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Undecideds outpacing candidates as Massachusetts primaries close in
With less than two weeks until the state’s primary elections, “undecided” is leading the pack in nearly every race on both the Democratic and Republican sides, a new poll released Thursday by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation found. The results seem to indicate that statewide candidates have so...
Eric Lesser earns support for lieutenant governor (Editorial)
Only one individual who lives west of Interstate 495 is running for statewide office in Massachusetts this year. The importance of the lieutenant governor’s position is such that having a Western Massachusetts voice in that office would provide necessary balance to a political structure otherwise tilted heavily to interests in the state’s eastern sector.
POLITICO
The down-ballot race dividing top Mass. progressives
SPLIT DECISION — It’s not often you find Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley on opposite sides of an issue. But the Democratic primary for attorney general, perhaps the marquee race of a sleepy but intensifying election cycle here, is pitting the state’s most prominent progressives against each other.
msn.com
Labor attorney Liss-Riordan scores major endorsements in final days of heated primary for attorney general
As the Democratic primary for attorney general heats up in the final days before the Sept. 6 election, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan secured three prominent endorsements, raising the stakes in what is increasingly looking like a two-woman race. Liss-Riordan’s campaign announced Friday evening that Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle...
International Overdose Awareness Day commemoration planned on Boston Common with Gov. Charlie Baker, state health officials
Gov. Charlie Baker and other top state health officials plan to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day a few days early by planting flags on the Boston Common on Monday morning. Marked each year on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to shine a light on drug use and reduce...
msn.com
Environmental advocates call Liss-Riordan ad ‘deceptive’
A group of prominent environmental advocates are urging Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor lawyer running to be the state’s next attorney general, to take down a campaign ad in which she touts her experience fighting climate change. The advocates called the ad, which was broadcast on TV this month,...
Massachusetts students may be liable for paying taxes on student loan forgiveness
Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for student loan forgiveness but you might have to pay state taxes.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on hand for Civic Center Garage demolition
SPRINGFIELD — Wielding a sledgehammer — and then an excavator — Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially began demolition Monday on the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage next to the MassMutual Center. The downtown garage will be razed in the coming weeks to make way for a new $30-million-to-$40-million five-story...
Early voting underway in Mass. Here’s what you need to know
BOSTON — Early voting in Massachusetts kicked off Saturday, giving voters the opportunity to cast their state primary ballots early this year. The seven-day early voting period runs from Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 2. Saturday also marks the last day to register to vote in the state primaries.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in New Hampshire
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
New Hampshire AG Arrests Small-Town Newspaper Publisher for Political Ads
New Hampshire’s attorney general announced on Thursday that the state had arrested the publisher of a local weekly newspaper in Londonderry earlier this week, alleging she illegally published political ads without properly disclosing them to be ads.Londonderry Times publisher Debra Paul, 62, was arrested Wednesday, according to State Attorney General John M. Formella, and was charged with six violations of the state’s misdemeanor laws on political advertisements. Paul, along with her husband, runs Nutfield Publishing, which publishes the Times and the Nutfield News/Tri-Town Times.In an affidavit, investigator Daniel Mederos wrote that in two different Londonderry Times issues spanning February and...
Tapestry observes International Overdose Awareness Day with events up and down western Massachusetts
Tapestry, a health agency that provides overdose education and access to the lifesaving medication Narcan, is holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The events will focus on remembrance, survival and awareness, according to Tapestry. They will take place in Springfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Greenfield,...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
msn.com
With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door
Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 30