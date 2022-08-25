Governor Eric Holcomb is taking steps to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies, after a fire shut down the BP Whiting refinery last week. Now through September 10, motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel will be exempt from regulations limiting their hours of service. Meanwhile, reformulated gasoline requirements in Lake and Porter counties — and certain fuel volatility requirements in various parts of the state — are waived through September 15.

WHITING, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO