ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

BP Whiting refinery fire prompts executive order from Gov. Holcomb

Governor Eric Holcomb is taking steps to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies, after a fire shut down the BP Whiting refinery last week. Now through September 10, motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel will be exempt from regulations limiting their hours of service. Meanwhile, reformulated gasoline requirements in Lake and Porter counties — and certain fuel volatility requirements in various parts of the state — are waived through September 15.
WHITING, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device

In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy