lakeshorepublicradio.org
BP Whiting refinery fire prompts executive order from Gov. Holcomb
Governor Eric Holcomb is taking steps to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies, after a fire shut down the BP Whiting refinery last week. Now through September 10, motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel will be exempt from regulations limiting their hours of service. Meanwhile, reformulated gasoline requirements in Lake and Porter counties — and certain fuel volatility requirements in various parts of the state — are waived through September 15.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Will Indiana’s new abortion law affect contraceptives? Law takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana’s new law bans abortion in almost all cases and does not involve explicit language discussing contraceptives or the morning-after pill. Several members of the Indiana Two-Way were curious about how the bill may implicitly affect the availability of contraceptives, particularly IUDs and Plan B. Jennifer Drobac is a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Feds allege Starbucks withheld benefits to 'discourage' Clarksville, other states' union workers
Federal officials accused Starbucks of labor law violations in a complaint last week. A store in Clarksville became Indiana’s first, and so far only, Starbucks location to vote for unionization in late July. In the 30-page complaint, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request, National Labor Relations Board...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
