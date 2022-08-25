ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

No charges for San Jose officers who fatally shot carjacking suspect

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zD0x5_0hVNGJMn00

San Jose Police Detail Fatal Shootout Following Suspect's Attempted Carjackings 02:24

SAN JOSE – No charges will be filed against four San Jose police officers involved in a deadly shooting with a man involved in a pursuit and attempted armed carjacking earlier this year.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office announced Thursday that the January 19 shooting of Robert Seth Carter by officers Alex Gutierrez, Thomas Ortiz, Shayna Nail and Aidan Guy was lawful.

In a 41-page report on the shooting (.pdf) , prosecutor Robert Baker said "…. there is abundant circumstantial evidence that Carter intended for the police to shoot and kill him."

"Despite having a gun with no ammunition, he aimed it directly at Officer Gutierrez and ignored warnings to drop it. Once he was hit, Carter still refused to drop his gun. Even after Officer Ortiz fired multiple rounds, Carter propped himself up and raised his arm at the officers again, leading to the final volley that likely ended his life," the report went on to say.

Carter had also told a close friend that he would die before going back to prison, prosecutors said.

Robert Seth Carter (San Jose Police Department)

According to authorities, Carter was parked in a stolen vehicle in Guadalupe River Park around 6:45 p.m. that night. After spotting a police car, Carter drove off on freeways and streets across the city, even driving against heavy oncoming traffic at one point.

Prosecutors said Carter drove into Santa Clara where he tried to carjack another motorist at gunpoint.

After the attempt failed, he drove back into San Jose where he crashed into another vehicle at Hedding Street and Park Avenue in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood. The crash caused a fiery explosion.

Carter crawled out of the vehicle and fired a handgun at an approaching officer, prosecutors said. He then continued to flee on foot until he was confronted by another officer in a passing vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwG4j_0hVNGJMn00
Authorities on the scene of a fatal police shooting in the area of Hedding Street and Park Avenue in San Jose's Rose Garden neighborhood, January 19, 2022. (CBS)

Prosecutors said Carter ignored the officer's commands to drop the weapon, raising his arm and pointed the gun directly at the officer. Multiple officers responded by opening fire, hitting Carter at least nine times.

Carter was taken to Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy found that his blood contained methamphetamine and amphetamine.

According to reports at the time, the officers were not hurt during the confrontation with Carter. Two people inside the vehicle struck by Carter suffered minor to moderate injuries and were treated at the hospital.

Comments / 15

Jeremy
4d ago

As it should be... we need to stop being afraid of taking out these criminals. What happened to this city...

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen

A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the 26th murder of the year, the police department announced on Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

18-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing of teenage boy in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a stabbing in San Jose over the weekend that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another man injured. The stabbing happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way in East San Jose. Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from at least one stab wound each, police said.Both victims were transported to area hospitals. At around 11 a.m., police confirmed the teen victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The adult victim's injuries were not life-threatening.In a press release Monday,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile. Officials say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Before police arrived, one resident said he was up late playing video games. Even though...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Man wielding wooden stake attacks SFFD ambulance crew; steals vehicle

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two medics from the San Francisco Fire Department were attacked early Monday by a man who stole their ambulance and tried to run them over.A post from the San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 said the medics were in an ambulance when they "were attacked by someone who used a stake from a tree, smashing windows and trying to assault them."The man who attacked the medics also took off in the ambulance and tried to run over the crew as they ran away. San Francisco police said aside from trying to hit the medics the suspect also began...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities. SKYFox flew above the The post Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another violent weekend in Oakland has left five people dead, according to police. The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police said they did not know how long the...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carjackings#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man gets 20 years in prison for 2021 crime spree

SAN MATEO, Calif. - An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crime spree that started in San Mateo and ended in Pleasanton. Fajon Alfred Green, 22, was given the sentence after he allegedly tailed and robbed three men of their watches in three separate locations.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brisbane man arrested in San Mateo for stalking ex-girlfriend

SAN MATEO – A Brisbane man was arrested Friday morning for stalking his ex-girlfriend since early this year, according to a San Mateo police spokesperson. The estranged ex-boyfriend was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in connection with a stalking case that lasted several months. Police stopped the suspect along U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo, and he was found to be in possession of weapons.A San Mateo officer located and arrested Tiray Brewer along northbound Highway 101 at state Highway 92 as he was attempting to flee San Mateo after threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend and her associates while mentioning...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Poisoning with dishwashing soap at San Mateo care facility leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

SAN MATEO --  Police in San Mateo have initiated a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal poisoning of a care home facility resident with dishwashing soap that also hospitalized two other residents.On Sunday at approximately 8:10 p.m., a San Mateo Police Department patrol officer was dispatched after the department received a report of a female being poisoned at the Atria Hillsdale care home facility located in San Mateo. Police began a comprehensive investigation and learned three home care residents were hospitalized after ingesting toxic chemicals. Police said one of the three residents, a 93-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at...
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Press Banner

Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco firefighter medics attacked by person wielding a wooden stake

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco Fire Department medics were attacked Monday morning according to a firefighters' post on Twitter that criticized the city government over such incidents.The post from the San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 said the medics were in an ambulance when they "were attacked by someone who used a stake from a tree, smashing windows and trying to assault them."The two medics were shaken up but otherwise not injured. Photos of the attack showed two windows of the ambulance had been smashed as well as broken glass and the wooden stake inside the vehicle."This behavior in our City is not acceptable," the post said. "Last week our own union hall was broken into and ransacked. @SFPD responded and caught the burgler [sic] but not before he did thousands of dollars of damage. We have all [been] patient enough. It's time for some changes."The post also tagged the Twitter account of the mayor's office, Mayor London Breed, and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.There was no word from San Francisco police on any suspect information.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Police Acted Lawfully in Fatal January Shootout, Concludes DA

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday the fatal January shooting of a man by San Jose police officers was lawful. Robert Seth Carter, 32, was shot and killed on Jan. 19 after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack someone on Monroe Street and then T-boned another car while armed in the intersection of Park Avenue and W. Hedding Street.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose suspect who stole woman's car, bulldog arrested; victim reunited with pet

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were able to reunite a stolen dog and its owner Thursday following the arrest of the suspect who stole the victim's car and pet earlier this month.According to a press release, on August 3rd, SJPD officers responded to take a report of a vehicle and pet American bulldog being stolen as well as an assault with a firearm. The victim told police that a male suspect stole her vehicle and her dog. While the victim was able to recover her vehicle, the suspect demanded payment of an undisclosed amount of cash for the safe...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy