Lexington, KY

4 men sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting that left 18-year-olds dead

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

What you need to know : Four defendants charged with murder and other offenses were sentenced after pleading guilty to a shooting that left two 18-year-olds, Dwayne Slaughter and Darrian Webb, dead in 2019.

  • Prosecutors alleged that Lexington gang members planned to harm the victims because they made “disparaging remarks” about a dead gang member.
  • Three of the four suspects in this case are charged with being part of an organized criminal syndicate that operates in Lexington.

The defendants: Sevion Mitchell, Deshaun Armor, John Boulder IV and Kenneth Jackson

  • All of the defendants accepted plea deals with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office on amended charges following a felony mediation.

  • Mitchell and Boulder attempted to withdraw their guilty pleas at a hearing in June.

A quick timeline: The four were arrested in October 2019 after they pulled up behind a vehicle occupied by the victims and fired 37 shots, according to court documents.

  • All four accepted plea deals for reduced charges in April 2022.

  • The first sentencing was scheduled June but two defendants attempted to change their guilty pleas.

  • A hearing was held on July 26 to discuss the motions to withdraw. Both motions were overruled by Judge Thomas Travis on July 27.

  • All four suspects were sentenced Thursday.

Read more:

Four men were sentenced to years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty for a shooting that happened in the middle of a Lexington intersection more than three years ago and left two 18-year-olds dead.

De’Shaun Armor, Sevion Mitchell and Kenneth Jakobe Jackson and John Boulder IV all pleaded guilty to reduced charges in April for the deaths of two 18-year-olds. The four men were charged with more severe offenses than what they pleaded guilty to following a shooting that left Dwayne Slaughter and Darrian Webb dead.

The shooting happened in October 2019, when the four suspects were in a car driven by Boulder and pulled up behind the victims at the intersection of Winchester Road and Seventh Street, according to court records. The suspects opened fire, shooting 37 times and leaving the two teenagers dead, according to court records.

Prosecutors wrote in court records that the shooting was a gang retaliation after disparaging remarks were made about a dead gang member.

All of the defendants accepted plea deals, which resulted in a range of sentences handed down to them by Judge Thomas Travis on Thursday afternoon.

Armor was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, with the other charges of assault, criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment being dismissed. He was sentenced to seven years for each manslaughter charge and his sentences will run consecutively. He was credited for more than two and a half years of time already served.

Jackson was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced for seven years on one conviction, and five years on the other conviction, which also carries a concurrent sentence of two years.

Jackson entered an “Alford Plea,” meaning he doesn’t admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence that a jury could find him guilty. The remaining charges he faced were dismissed. Jackson was credited for just over two years of time already served

Armor and Jackson were originally charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Mitchell was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to seven years on each conviction, and his sentences were set to run consecutively. He was credited for more than two and a half years of time already spent in jail.

Mitchell was originally charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, evidence tampering and wanton endangerment.

Boulder was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of facilitating murder. He was given five years for one count and two years for the second count. He had also been charged with facilitating murder, evidence tampering, facilitating assault, facilitating wanton endangerment and facilitating criminal mischief, but those additional charges were dropped.

All four defendants will be jointly responsible for paying $14,771 in funeral costs for both victims. None of the defendants gave a statement to the court or the victims’ families when they were sentenced Thursday.

Criminal syndicate charges still pending against 3 of the suspects

Boulder, Mitchell and Jackson are among 14 people who have been indicted and accused of participating in organized crime, according to court records. Prosecutors allege that the defendants in the case are part of a gang that traffics drugs and is commits violent crimes. Armor has not been criminally connected to the gang.

The criminal syndicate case is continuing with hearings scheduled to take place in September and October.

Prosecutors wrote in court records that a “cooperating individual” accused all four shooting suspects of being involved in a gang, and told investigators that the suspects had been given guns and instructed to shoot at Slaughter and Webb if they saw them.

Following the shooting, the gang members disassembled the guns, cleaned them and shipped them out of the state, according to court records.

Comments / 0

 

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scott Co. deputies arrest man after escaping pursuit

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Montel Castle of Knoxville, Tennessee has been captured and arrested at the Sadiesville Loves truck stop. Kentucky State police have charged him in connection with an overnight pursuit. ORIGINAL: The Scott County Sheriff's Office have been searching in the area of Cincinnati Pike to...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Lexington police investigate 3 separate shootings, 9 total shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police continue to investigate three separate shootings on Saturday. At around 1:48 a.m., police officers were called to Wild Health Field where there were reportedly shots fired during a private event taking place. Two females were found with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings upon arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
Investigation continues into major theft of federal funds in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton says a review is underway after an investigation into the theft of $4 million in federal funds. The money was meant to be transferred to the Community Action Council for federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds, and it comes at a time when more people are turning to help to pay for their home.
LEXINGTON, KY
Georgetown police warn of ecstasy disguised as kid's vitamins

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are warning the community of ecstasy pills disguised as children's vitamins circulating the area. The announcement regarding the pills was made after officers seized a batch during a recent traffic stop. The Georgetown Police Department said many of the pills...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
Community activists respond to Lexington's gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
Man facing charges after assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT Investigates | What drives Lexington's violence?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Close to half of Lexington's homicides in a five-year period were either confirmed or likely to involve members of gangs or other street "groups," according to a detailed analysis of Lexington violence. The National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC) worked with Lexington police...
LEXINGTON, KY
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
