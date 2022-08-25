Read full article on original website
California Man Eludes State Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Mercedes; Flees, Found 2 Days Later
On August 25, 2022, State Police arrested Jordan M. Richards, 32, of Antioch, California, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., State Police received a report of a stolen gray Mercedes-Benz out of New York City that was traveling northbound on State Route 22 in the town of Pawling.
Marshal Serving Eviction Order Met By Protestors, Ax-Wielding Man at CT Home
Two men were taken into custody outside a Connecticut home on Monday, one for "menacing" officers with an ax, amid a large confrontation where a group was protesting a formal eviction order, authorities said. Norwalk police said a Connecticut Marshal had arrived at the residence on Sylvester Court around 9...
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
California man flees after stop for driving stolen car
DOVER – An Antioch, California man was arrested by State Police in Columbia County for criminal possession of stolen property – a Mercedes-Benz stolen in New York City. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, troopers received a report of the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Route 22 in the Town of Pawling.
Authorities: Gang member arrested in connection to April shooting in Poughkeepsie
The Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force arrested Isaiah Williams in connection with the non-fatal shooting that happened on Morgan Avenue.
Coxsackie man dies in motorcycle crash
New York State Police investigated a deadly motorcycle crash in Hunter on Sunday. Troopers said Luke Niosi, 24, of Coxsackie was killed when his motorcycle went off the road.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Career Criminal Accused of Attacking Cop Set Loose Despite Lifetime Parole
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A career criminal on lifetime parole who allegedly punched a cop and tried to bite another was able to walk free after a Manhattan judge let him walk without bail. According to The New York Post, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Paul McDonnell released Nathaniel Turner...
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Mount Vernon police make two arrests and recover two guns
Mount Vernon is giving a group of police officers and detectives a pat on the back after they took two guns off the streets late Wednesday night.
Police: 2 people distracted driver, stole wallet from car in Huntington Station
According to police, a Hispanic man stopped a woman in the Lidl parking lot on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.
Mount Marion Park man charged with arson
The town of Saugerties Police Department arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 22, for arson on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a house on Overlook Circle in Mt. Marion Park for an out-of-control fire.
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson.
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.
UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287
A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
More Police Expected Over the Weekend in Dutchess County
An increased police presence will be noticeable during the holiday weekend. I still can't believe that Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, it just seems like summer goes faster and faster each year. Many people (including myself) are trying to get the most out of the rest of...
