ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

California man flees after stop for driving stolen car

DOVER – An Antioch, California man was arrested by State Police in Columbia County for criminal possession of stolen property – a Mercedes-Benz stolen in New York City. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, troopers received a report of the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Route 22 in the Town of Pawling.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Pawling, NY
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Hillsdale, NY
City
Ancram, NY
City
Antioch, CA
City
Columbia, CA
City
Pawling, NY
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dover, NY
Local
California Crime & Safety
Dover, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Police#Mercedes Benz#State Route 22#Dover Court
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theharlemvalleynews.net

Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson.

Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
MAHWAH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy