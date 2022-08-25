ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

A slow boat to Maui

Think about the beautiful island of Maui in Hawaii. Now imagine Maui without petroleum products. How would the island change? First, tourism would dry up, with airplanes and cruise ships unable to visit the island and rental cars unable to circulate. Second, demand for, and prices of, alternate fuels and...
TRAVEL
Washington Examiner

Tax credit 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just two weeks away

People living in Maryland still have time to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit that will give them up to $1,000. Since July 1, the state of Maryland has been accepting applications for the tax credit, which is aimed at helping people in the state who took out loans to pay for college. Maryland will continue to accept more applications through Sept. 15.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history

Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Washington Examiner

Beto O'Rourke hospitalized with bacterial infection, postpones campaign events

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke postponed upcoming campaign events after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection, he revealed late Sunday. O'Rourke, a Democrat, has been campaigning across the Lone Star State in his bid to deny Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, a third term. His gubernatorial campaign abruptly canceled events over the weekend, including one on Friday soon after it was scheduled to begin, saying the Democrat was not feeling well without elaborating further.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy