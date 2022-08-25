Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
A slow boat to Maui
Think about the beautiful island of Maui in Hawaii. Now imagine Maui without petroleum products. How would the island change? First, tourism would dry up, with airplanes and cruise ships unable to visit the island and rental cars unable to circulate. Second, demand for, and prices of, alternate fuels and...
Washington Examiner
Arizona initiative to overturn several election laws pulled from fall ballot
(The Center Square) – Many of Arizona’s recent election reforms as a whole will not be on the November ballot. The Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections Act has been kicked off the November ballot following a state Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court affirmed Maricopa County Superior...
Washington Examiner
Tax credit 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just two weeks away
People living in Maryland still have time to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit that will give them up to $1,000. Since July 1, the state of Maryland has been accepting applications for the tax credit, which is aimed at helping people in the state who took out loans to pay for college. Maryland will continue to accept more applications through Sept. 15.
Washington Examiner
Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history
Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Beto O'Rourke hospitalized with bacterial infection, postpones campaign events
Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke postponed upcoming campaign events after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection, he revealed late Sunday. O'Rourke, a Democrat, has been campaigning across the Lone Star State in his bid to deny Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, a third term. His gubernatorial campaign abruptly canceled events over the weekend, including one on Friday soon after it was scheduled to begin, saying the Democrat was not feeling well without elaborating further.
Comments / 0