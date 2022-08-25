Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Chris Rodriguez will not play in UK football season opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops held his first game-week press conference of the season Monday morning. The season kicks things off on Saturday night against Miami of Ohio. One piece of information people were anticipating to hear at the press conference was the status of...
WKYT 27
‘Heartbreaking:’ Lexington Legends president reacts to shooting near ballpark
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the ballpark that left seven people injured. It was one of three shootings across the city early Saturday morning. Team President Andy Shea said it was terrifying to hear about this...
Five Freshmen to Start for Kentucky Against Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky football released its first official depth chart of the season on Monday, and while the focus is on who isn't featured, there are a plethora of storylines revolving the makeup of the starters that'll take the field on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio). Five freshmen will lineup alongside ...
247Sports
Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey
Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
Chris Rodriguez Not on Kentucky's Depth Chart; Stoops Unable to Provide Suspension Length
As expected, senior running back Chris Rodriguez is not on Kentucky's depth chart ahead of the season-opener against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3. Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that would coincide with him not ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football head coach suffers 'cardiac episode'
A college football head coach is recovering in the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington, which is approximately 30 minutes from EKU campus in Richmond. The program released a statement Sunday afternoon saying the episode...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky’s season openers under Stoops
If you want to have a successful season, it’s very important to win the first game. If you start your year off with a win you immediately establish positive momentum and make bowl eligibility only five more wins away. Lose and you are immediately in a hole, even if...
WKYT 27
Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
Kavosiey Smoke Tabbed as Kentucky's Starting Running Back to Begin 2022 Season
After hardly being mentioned throughout fall camp, senior Kavosiey Smoke has earned the starting running back spot for Kentucky on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio). Kentucky released its depth chart on Monday, featuring the Wetumpka, Alabama native as the top option, in front of Sam Houston State ...
WKYT 27
EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital. VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement...
WKYT 27
EKU head football coach Walt Wells under medical care after ‘episode’
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having a “medical episode” at work on Sunday morning. Athletic Director Matt Roan says Coach Wells is stable at UK Hospital after suffering a “cardiac episode.”. A release...
Countdown to Kickoff: Seven Questions That Will Define Kentucky's Season
College football is back. In just one week, Kentucky Football will begin its 2022 season, welcoming the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks to Kroger Field. Expectations are high in Lexington for Mark Stoops' 10th season as head coach, as the Wildcats are coming off of just its fourth 10-win season in ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky shares hilarious video of actor Steve Zahn filling in for Wildcats OC Rich Scangarello
Kentucky has a new offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello, this season. For part of a day, the Wildcats had a fill-in OC, Steve Zahn. Zahn, an Emmy-nominated actor and Kentucky fan, gave his best shot at being Mark Stoops’ OC in a hilarious video shared by the team’s official Twitter account:
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
WKYT 27
Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
uky.edu
Vehicle relocation required for home football games
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) — It’s time to hustle, hit and win! University of Kentucky's football season opens Saturday, Sept. 3, with a game against the Miami University RedHawks. This game will mark the first time this season that some UK parking permit holders will need to relocate their vehicles to make way for Wildcat football fans.
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
WKYT 27
KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest. All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!. KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the...
foxlexington.com
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
WKYT 27
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
