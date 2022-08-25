ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Chris Rodriguez will not play in UK football season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops held his first game-week press conference of the season Monday morning. The season kicks things off on Saturday night against Miami of Ohio. One piece of information people were anticipating to hear at the press conference was the status of...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey

Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Dunbar, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football head coach suffers 'cardiac episode'

A college football head coach is recovering in the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington, which is approximately 30 minutes from EKU campus in Richmond. The program released a statement Sunday afternoon saying the episode...
RICHMOND, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky’s season openers under Stoops

If you want to have a successful season, it’s very important to win the first game. If you start your year off with a win you immediately establish positive momentum and make bowl eligibility only five more wins away. Lose and you are immediately in a hole, even if...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
RICHMOND, KY
Person
Wes Johnson
WKYT 27

EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital. VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement...
RICHMOND, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
RICHMOND, KY
uky.edu

Vehicle relocation required for home football games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) — It’s time to hustle, hit and win! University of Kentucky's football season opens Saturday, Sept. 3, with a game against the Miami University RedHawks. This game will mark the first time this season that some UK parking permit holders will need to relocate their vehicles to make way for Wildcat football fans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest. All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!. KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
LEXINGTON, KY

