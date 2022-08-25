Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day Tuesday for possible strong storms
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — After a hot day, more heat sticks around this evening. It will be mainly clear and muggy tonight with a low around 72. A strong cold front will push through PA tomorrow and be the trigger for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.
local21news.com
Weekend heat leads into a breezy cool school week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a very warm evening with mostly clear skies. Lows overnight will only fall into the lower 70s. Hot conditions continue tomorrow into Tuesday before cooler conditions arrive for the middle part of the week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 90s.
Hot start to week for Harrisburg region: forecasters
August is expected to close out with some hot temperatures for the Harrisburg area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with thermometers pushing over 90 degrees early in the coming week. Sunday’s expected high of 89 will climb into the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms likely...
local21news.com
Its Raining Mets! | It's Been Dry
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week's episode of It's Raining Mets, Tom and Ed talk about our very dry August. The tropics are expected to become more active as we head closer to the peak of the season in September. Increased tropical activity can often bring drought busting rains...
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
WGAL
Meteor fragment captured on Lancaster County camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Manheim, Lancaster County. Former WGAL meteorologist Matt Moore caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above. The object is...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
local21news.com
Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
WGAL
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
York falls short of comeback against Woodland Hills
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — York High football had no quit in them on Saturday afternoon at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl. Trailing Woodland Hills 28-8 in the second half, the Bearcats came alive. They scored 16 unanswered points to chop the lead to 28-24 in the fourth quarter. Driving down the field, York High found themselves […]
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
msn.com
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For one lucky lottery player, a trip to Giant resulted in the winning of $3 million. A Giant store that sells Pennsylvania Lottery tickets in Cumberland County sold a $3 million winning ticket. The Giant located on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle sold the...
64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
One dead, multiple people injured in Friday night crash in Harrisburg
One person was killed and multiple people injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on South Cameron and Shanois Streets in Harrisburg. One of the two involved vehicles veered into the oncoming vehicle’s lane of traffic which caused the crash at around 10 p.m. Friday, according to city police.
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Lady Gaga performing in Hershey tonight
Lady Gaga will be coming to Hershey in August as part of her summer stadium tour "The Chromatica Ball."
