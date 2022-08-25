ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Weather Watch Day Tuesday for possible strong storms

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — After a hot day, more heat sticks around this evening. It will be mainly clear and muggy tonight with a low around 72. A strong cold front will push through PA tomorrow and be the trigger for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Weekend heat leads into a breezy cool school week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a very warm evening with mostly clear skies. Lows overnight will only fall into the lower 70s. Hot conditions continue tomorrow into Tuesday before cooler conditions arrive for the middle part of the week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 90s.
PennLive.com

Hot start to week for Harrisburg region: forecasters

August is expected to close out with some hot temperatures for the Harrisburg area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with thermometers pushing over 90 degrees early in the coming week. Sunday’s expected high of 89 will climb into the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms likely...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Its Raining Mets! | It's Been Dry

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this week's episode of It's Raining Mets, Tom and Ed talk about our very dry August. The tropics are expected to become more active as we head closer to the peak of the season in September. Increased tropical activity can often bring drought busting rains...
HARRISBURG, PA
Dauphin County, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Meteor fragment captured on Lancaster County camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Manheim, Lancaster County. Former WGAL meteorologist Matt Moore caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above. The object is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Thomasville Commons trailer park without water

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
THOMASVILLE, PA
abc27 News

York falls short of comeback against Woodland Hills

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — York High football had no quit in them on Saturday afternoon at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl. Trailing Woodland Hills 28-8 in the second half, the Bearcats came alive. They scored 16 unanswered points to chop the lead to 28-24 in the fourth quarter. Driving down the field, York High found themselves […]
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA

