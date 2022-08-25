ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jefferson County Public Schools Primary School Closing List

At a special meeting on August 25, Jefferson County School District employees submitted to the Board of Education a proposal to close sixteen elementary schools, or about 10 percent of the district’s total.The shutdowns, tempted into the mid-July session, would save the area up to $12 million in the face of declining registration and worrying demographic trends affecting other areas throughout the metro area as well. But they will also bring seismic change to neighborhoods across one of Colorado’s most populous counties.
