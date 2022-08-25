Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Public Schools Primary School Closing List
At a special meeting on August 25, Jefferson County School District employees submitted to the Board of Education a proposal to close sixteen elementary schools, or about 10 percent of the district’s total.The shutdowns, tempted into the mid-July session, would save the area up to $12 million in the face of declining registration and worrying demographic trends affecting other areas throughout the metro area as well. But they will also bring seismic change to neighborhoods across one of Colorado’s most populous counties.
Thornton neighbors push for safer streets near elementary school
Residents of an unincorporated Adams County neighborhood are concerned about their safety as drivers speed up and down residential streets near an elementary school.
RTD’s new police chief makes more money than the chiefs of Colorado's 3 largest police departments
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District's new police chief, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, makes more than the chiefs of Colorado’s three largest police departments, an analysis of police leadership salaries by 9NEWS found. The agency confirms Fitzgerald will make $250,000 per year to run the transit agency’s police department....
Driving early childhood education directly to underserved communities
AURORA, Colo. — The partnership between You be You Early Learning (YbY) and the Aurora Housing Authority gives preschoolers access to early childhood education delivered to their backyards. YbY is a local non-profit that uses a mobile classroom to deliver early childhood care to low-income communities. “This bus is...
Daily Record
State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout
Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
Westword
Six Shootings This Weekend in Denver and Aurora: Eleven Victims, Two Deaths
Metro Denver's latest summer of violence continued this past weekend. From Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28, six shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in eleven victims and two deaths. Two of the shootings took place within hours of each other in the same Denver neighborhood, leading to four injuries and one fatality.
Colorado judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
DENVER — A 5th Judicial District judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument was censured by the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday and suspended without pay for 30 days. District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January in Summit County...
Family mourns man killed in shooting in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood
Tomas Jimenez was one of four people shot near West 42nd Avenue and North Clay Street in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Shortage of building resources slows down wildfire recovery in Grand County
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly two years after the East Troublesome Fire raced through Grand County, recovery is slow. "Over half of the people who lost their homes have not even started construction yet," said Steve Jensen, owner of Mountain Top Builders and the former President of Grand County Builders Association. "There are still close to 200 homes that have either not submitted for a permit or confirmed whether or not they’re rebuilding."
At least 10 victims in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora
Police are investigating after at least 10 people were shot in five separate incidents in Denver and Aurora over the weekend.
Security perimeter lifted at Heritage High, Runyon Elementary in Littleton
At least two schools in Littleton are on a secure perimeter as police search for a carjacking suspect Friday afternoon.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver
Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Contractor will be fined for allowing lowered part of I-70 to flood
DENVER — You know what sometimes gets flushed down the drain faster than water?. Kiewit, the contractor responsible for the new lowered portion of Interstate 70 in Denver, will be fined for allowing it to flood earlier this month when storm pumps failed to turn on. Internal CDOT emails...
Pine Creek High School marching band program gets renewed support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first stop on our “Hearts of Champions” tour is at Pine Creek High School, where they’re getting ready for their upcoming season with some renewed support — from the school’s administration. The Pine Creek Eagle Marching Band has about...
14 babies delivered in Colorado Springs hospital have staff seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fourteen tiny bundles of joy that were recently delivered at a children's hospital in Colorado Springs have the staff seeing double. Seven sets of tiny twins recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, at Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs – giving the doctors and nurses double vision.
1 killed, 3 injured in overnight Sunnyside shooting
A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles.
School for children with disabilities celebrates 4 decades of education
The Anchor Center for Blind Children celebrated its 40th birthday on Saturday.
cpr.org
A new COVID booster push begins as Colorado heads into the third fall of the pandemic
It’s the Global Fest in Aurora, where people wait in lines for food from vendors from as far afield as Nigeria and Vietnam. On a stage, a group of young girls in colorful dresses perform a traditional dance from Mexico. Nearby, a nurse under a tent asks a patient,...
Arapahoe County adds school resource therapy dog
LITTLETON, Colo. — The kids at Gaskill Elementary will quickly learn some of the biggest life lessons may not come from a teacher when they see Deputy John Gray and his K-9 partner Rex roaming the school halls. "Yes, I feel very much like a celebrity manager," Gray said...
