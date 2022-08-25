ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Nick Foligno

The Boston Bruins will be over the salary cap once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are healthy. As a result, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will need to make a trade at some point. Players like Craig Smith and Mike Reilly are considered potential candidates, but The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa recently brought up the possibility of the team moving Nick Foligno (from ‘Bruins salary cap: 3 ways they can trade or waive their way to cap compliance,’ The Athletic, 8/26/22).
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
