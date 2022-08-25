The Boston Bruins will be over the salary cap once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are healthy. As a result, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will need to make a trade at some point. Players like Craig Smith and Mike Reilly are considered potential candidates, but The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa recently brought up the possibility of the team moving Nick Foligno (from ‘Bruins salary cap: 3 ways they can trade or waive their way to cap compliance,’ The Athletic, 8/26/22).

