Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
Gasoline prices continue plunge, but with hurricane season approaching that could end
Gasoline prices in Georgia continued to drop over the past week, consistent with the national trend, but with hurricane season approaching, that could change. There was a five-cent drop from this time last week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto...
Mableton school tackles extreme heat by applying colorful, sun-reflective coating to playground
As extreme heat continues to result in historic droughts and deadly temperatures around the globe, more people — especially the most vulnerable, such as children — are beginning to see and feel the impacts of climate change. The SAE School, a green private school in Mableton for preschool...
Smoke on the Mountain returns to Marietta’s Strand Theatre
The musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain will come to Marietta’s Strand Theatre September 9 to 18, 2022. According to promotional materials for the performances:. Rollicking, exhilarating, and charmingly funny, Smoke on the Mountain features two dozen rousing bluegrass gospel songs played and sung by the Sanders family. Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers’ comedy of errors as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s Saturday Night Gospel Sing and reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. Audiences will laugh, sing, and fall in love with the charming Sanders family in the show the New York Post called, “Totally beguiling… foot-stomping soul food.”
Sunday hours return to the four largest Cobb Public Library branches
Sunday hours are returning to the four largest libraries in the Cobb County Public Library system on September 11. Sunday hours had been removed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during a general restriction of hours. The reinstated Sunday hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
Two Cobb Public Library branches now certified as Passport Acceptance Facilities
Starting September 6 Cobb County residents can apply for new passports at the West Cobb and Mountain View branches of the Cobb Public Library. Those two library locations have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. Department of State. Cobb County library staff members were trained in...
Meeting called to discuss complaints about waste management company service in Cobb County
There will be a work session called by Cobb County’s Director of Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification on Wednesday August 31 at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center to discuss customer complaints about waste management companies that operate in the county. Leaders of the waste management companies, and the...
Man sentenced to 60 years for assault on two-year-old that resulted in permanent traumatic brain injury
Pedro Tamayo, 31, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for an assault that left the two-year-old child of his girlfriend with permanent brain injury. The child’s mother, Alejandro Lopez had previously entered a guilty plea for failing to protect her child, and for lying to police. The charges...
