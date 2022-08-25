ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Smoke on the Mountain returns to Marietta’s Strand Theatre

The musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain will come to Marietta’s Strand Theatre September 9 to 18, 2022. According to promotional materials for the performances:. Rollicking, exhilarating, and charmingly funny, Smoke on the Mountain features two dozen rousing bluegrass gospel songs played and sung by the Sanders family. Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers’ comedy of errors as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s Saturday Night Gospel Sing and reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. Audiences will laugh, sing, and fall in love with the charming Sanders family in the show the New York Post called, “Totally beguiling… foot-stomping soul food.”
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Sunday hours return to the four largest Cobb Public Library branches

Sunday hours are returning to the four largest libraries in the Cobb County Public Library system on September 11. Sunday hours had been removed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during a general restriction of hours. The reinstated Sunday hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
