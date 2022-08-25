The musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain will come to Marietta’s Strand Theatre September 9 to 18, 2022. According to promotional materials for the performances:. Rollicking, exhilarating, and charmingly funny, Smoke on the Mountain features two dozen rousing bluegrass gospel songs played and sung by the Sanders family. Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers’ comedy of errors as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s Saturday Night Gospel Sing and reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. Audiences will laugh, sing, and fall in love with the charming Sanders family in the show the New York Post called, “Totally beguiling… foot-stomping soul food.”

MARIETTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO