This is why the governors family wanted him in politics and not messing with the family business.
i balance my checkbook and find usually added or subtracted wrong. fortunately not billions off.
This is why you should combine the offices. As it is right now, the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing. I've worked in accounting and when you have duplicate sets of books, it can be bothersome. Everybody is getting excited about the state getting ripped off but it's not. They need better accounting practices. Most Governor's don't handle that part of the govt so they need these audits to bring it forward and get it corrected. Just think, there was hardly ever a time in the past that the state had that much money to worry about. Pritzkers programs are working.
