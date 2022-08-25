ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Crow T
4d ago

This is why the governors family wanted him in politics and not messing with the family business.

Delbert Nordbrock
4d ago

i balance my checkbook and find usually added or subtracted wrong. fortunately not billions off.

Concerned
4d ago

This is why you should combine the offices. As it is right now, the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing. I've worked in accounting and when you have duplicate sets of books, it can be bothersome. Everybody is getting excited about the state getting ripped off but it's not. They need better accounting practices. Most Governor's don't handle that part of the govt so they need these audits to bring it forward and get it corrected. Just think, there was hardly ever a time in the past that the state had that much money to worry about. Pritzkers programs are working.

NBC Chicago

As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More

In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries

As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
wlds.com

Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois

An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
WGN News

Pritzker signs bill to improve nursing homes in Illinois

More help could be on the way for nursing home residents and staff members in Illinois thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor signed House Bill 246, better known as the Nursing Home Rate Reform Bill, into law Tuesday afternoon in Chicago. The bill plans to bring more than $700 […]
wmay.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment Will Be On The Ballot

Your preferred candidates aren’t the only thing you will have a say in this November. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot. The proposed amendment would protect the rights of Illinois workers to organize and collectively bargain. A lawsuit was initially brought to keep the proposed amendment to Illinois’ constitution off of the November ballot.
959theriver.com

Illinois To Address 20% Of Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells

Illinois is set to begin plugging, capping and reclaiming up to 20-percent of the orphaned oil and gas wells in rural communities around the state. The process will be paid for with funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The state is receiving 25-million-dollars as part of the remediation efforts. Illinois has more than four-thousand orphaned oil wells.
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/29/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 24,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a 3 percent drop since the week before on Friday, August 19th, 2022, and the fourth consecutive drop in the past month. There were 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus last week in Illinois. The CDC now reports 33 counties are at the High Community Level for COVID-19, that’s down from 42 counties the week before. An additional 48 counties are now rated at the Medium Level, which is up from 39 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are on the Low Level list. The seven area counties that remain on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Lawrence, Marion, and Wabash. The remaining area counties of Richland, Jasper, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Wayne, Edwards, and White are now on the Medium list. For more on all the numbers go online to the cdc.gov or dph.illinois.gov websites.
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Report gives more warnings about Illinois’ unemployment trust fund debt

The University of Illinois’ Institute of Government and Public Affairs has released a report examining the debt in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. It highlighted a number of concerning problems in the way the state managed the fund both before and after the pandemic hit. Illinois’ unemployment insurance trust fund ran up a deficit of more than $4 billion, and did not pay it back before the deadline to avoid accumulating interest. Paying back the debt could now require either higher taxes on employer paychecks, lower benefits to unemployed workers, or both.
tspr.org

Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’

Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
wmay.com

Financial Institutions, Law Enforcement Agencies Warning Of Elder Scams

Several financial and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to get the word out about elder fraud and financial scams. According to the FBI and AARP, Americans who are 50 years and older lost nearly 3 billion dollars to cybercrime in 2021, a 62% increase from the year before. They say to look out for sudden changes in banking activity like frequent ATM withdrawals, wire transactions, gift card purchases, dodgy details about where money is being sent and to whom, and cryptocurrency purchases which these agencies say have exacerbated the problem. If you know of someone who is being exploited or in danger of being exploited, you are urged to contact:
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS HARVEST HAULING PERMITS

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Q985

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
