WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Police: 19-year-old shot in Avondale carjacking
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot during a carjacking in Avondale early Monday, according to Cincinnati police. It was reported at about 3:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue near Alaska Avenue. The victim told police two young males who were armed with a gun shot...
Fox 19
Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
WLWT 5
Police: 1 critically injured after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 2510 Nottingham road around 8:41 p.m. According to police, the victim is being transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries. This is a developing story that will be...
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
Man charged with murder of Dayton man found in detached garage
DAYTON — A man arrested after a multi-county police chase has been charged with the murder of a missing man found in a Dayton garage earlier this month. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
WATCH: Ohio 6-year-old escapes kidnapper
OHIO- A home security camera captured the alleged attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23. The footage shows the child outside of the family’s home on East Avenue. A man walking down the sidewalk stops, touches the girl, and then grabs her by the arm. The […]
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch...
Fox 19
Woman sentenced up to 16.5 years for stabbing man multiple times in neck, abdomen
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman from Amelia, Ohio pled guilty after stabbing a man nearly to death on Monday morning in Brown County court. Cheri Richards, 56, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing 61-year-old John Mott with a 10 to 12″ knife, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
Suspect accused of triggering Oakley SWAT standoff to face judge
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man accused of triggering an hours-long SWAT standoff in Oakley Friday is set to face a judge on Tuesday. Police were called to an apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after someone reportedly called 911 and hung up. While inside, they say, 38-year-old...
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked after a crash on the interstate in West End
CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Western Avenue exit by police at 4:39 p.m. Delays are minimal...
