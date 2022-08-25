Suspects in Bizarre ‘Off-Grid’ Alabama Shooting Posted About New Age Conspiracy Theories, Followed a Controversial Content Creator

Read full article on original website
BBC
Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants
Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
ETOnline.com
Instagram Model Courtney Clenney Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend in Florida Apartment
Social media model Courtney Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder over the April death of her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Thursday. Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. At a press...
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired
A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead
A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
insideedition.com
Search Is on for 'Dangerous' Arkansas Man Serving Life in Prison for Rape Who Escaped From Work Crew
The search is on for an Arkansas man serving life in prison for rape after he escaped from a work crew on Friday, according to authorities. The escaped man, Samuel Hartman, is an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit of Brickys Prison, according to local outlet The Clarion Ledger.
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Every officer resigns from police force in Florida town. It’s happened elsewhere, too
Police forces around the U.S. have gone dark due to abrupt resignations.
22-year-old mother is the 3rd person to die in Missouri home explosion
A 22-year-old mother has died after a house in a Missouri town exploded earlier this week. Myranda Gale Golden is the third person killed in the explosion, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff's office. Golden died Friday, four days after the incident. Her 3-year-old daughter died Thursday, and her significant...
Former Elder Robert Lee Harris Convicted Of Killing Wife In Kansas
A former church elder, 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, was convicted of killing his wife in Overland Park, Kansas. Harris, who was a church elder at the Repairers Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 19 for killing his wife, Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8, 2018.
insideedition.com
Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers
Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
Texas Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Daughters in Obsessive ‘Honor Killings’
Jurors on Tuesday convicted a man of shooting his own daughters to death. The murder conviction was years in the making. Sisters Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in a taxi cab in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2008, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
Cop Suspended After Calling Telemarketers the N-Word—Twice
A Cincinnati cop was suspended for a week after going on a “verbal tirade” with telemarketers and calling them “n------” in front of her colleagues—twice in one month. Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in...
‘Boom. Put Her To Sleep’: Ohio Serial Killer Describes How He Murdered Vulnerable Women
On September 13, 2016, Ashland County, Ohio emergency personnel rushed to a house in response to a 911 call made by a woman who reported she had been abducted three days earlier. Jane Doe, a pseudonym used to protect her privacy, made the call while her captor slept, PEOPLE reported...
Safeway Shooter Warned He Would Commit a ‘National Tragedy’
The man who killed two people as he “walked aisle to aisle” spraying bullets inside a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, wrote a disturbing manifesto ahead of the bloodbath, warning of his intention to commit a “national tragedy.”The shooter, who wielded an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun during his rampage, was identified by authorities on Monday as 20-year-old Ethan Miller. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding cops inside the Safeway at The Forum Shopping Center. Miller shot 84-year-old Glenn Edward Bennett dead as he came through the entrance. He then headed to the back of...
My mother has been a follower of Alex Jones since the '90s. She’s not going to stop now.
Per his defense, when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called the Sandy Hook parents crisis actors, “he was looking at the world through dirty glasses.” Maybe so. But he has built a career selling “dirty glasses” to people like my mother, a self-described “truther” who spread misinformation before and after the Sandy Hook shooting.
BET
Emmett Till's Accuser Seen Publicly For The First Time In 20 Years
Just weeks after an unserved arrest warrant was found for Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham has been found in Kentucky. According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Bryant Donham is 88 years old and living in Kentucky. A Daily Mail reporter asked her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, if his mother would comment on Till. He reportedly shook his head no with his mother standing behind him. The outlet claims she is legally blind and receives hospice care in her home.
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Last week a man in Liverpool attempted to take his life after he was confronted by a group of “pedophile hunters” who streamed the encounter on Facebook.
