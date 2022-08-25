ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Gas prices down slightly around Peoria, the state

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gas prices are down a little over four cents according to GasBuddy. In Peoria, the gas price is averaging $3.88 per gallon today. This is down 61 cents from this time last month but is still higher than last year. Across the state, the average...
PEORIA, IL
Advocates demand reforms within Illinois DCFS

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - AJ Freund, Rica Rountree, and Navin Jones are just a few of the children who died while in DCFS care. Advocates rallying outside the Illinois Capitol Monday want to see significant reforms within the Department of Children and Family Services to keep children safe. The small group...
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City...
NORMAL, IL
2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
PEORIA, IL
Strike vote is ‘last resort’ amid PPS contract negotiations

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a vote to authorize a strike, but they’re doing everything they can to avoid one. Peoria Public Schools teachers are without a contract still, weeks into the school year. The biggest point of contention is salaries. A...
PEORIA, IL
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
PEORIA, IL
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
PEKIN, IL
Man shot early Monday morning in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot in Bloomington. Bloomington Police say they were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street around 9:42 AM for a person shot. Once officers arrived, they learned an man had sustained...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Left lane of NE Adams between Caroline, Abington will close Tuesday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The left lane of Northeast Adams Street between Caroline and Abington will close tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30th. The Department of Public Works will begin sidewalk reconstruction and the project is expected to be done by mid-October. Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling in...
PEORIA, IL
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash

HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
HANNA CITY, IL
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa

DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
OTTAWA, IL
Juvenile arrested after ghost gun seized in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A male juvenile was arrested after Peoria police found a ‘ghost gun’ during a weekend weapons search. Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Special Investigations Division were conducting a weapons-related investigation on West Glen. There, they found a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. Officers soon found a juvenile subject at a nearby business. The male subject was detained without incident and taken to the Peoria Police Department.
PEORIA, IL
Man critically wounded in early-morning Peoria stabbing

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a man was critically wounded in a stabbing in a local neighborhood early Saturday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street - near West Republic Street - for a report of a stabbing. When...
PEORIA, IL
Green Valley celebrates 150 years of history

GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a historic weekend for one Tazewell County village. Green Valley is celebrating its 150th, or ‘sesquicentennial,’ anniversary, with ongoing festivities throughout the weekend. To honor its 19th-century roots Sunday, a ‘regiment’ band played music from the time the town was originally formed. Along with period dancing and song, it helped provide an educational experience on top of the revelry.
GREEN VALLEY, IL
Itoo Society honors man who inspired the group to form

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Members of the Itoo Society gathered Sunday to honor the man they say inspired the group to form more than a century ago. Ramia Sarkis was a 25-year-old Lebanese man who immigrated to the Peoria area in 1912. Not long after getting a job...
PEORIA, IL
Citations issued after 1-vehicle rollover Monday morning

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A driver of a vehicle that rolled into a used car lot was cited after the early Monday incident. Peoria Heights Police deputy chief Chris Ahart says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear what the citations were.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL

