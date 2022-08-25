Read full article on original website
Related
hoiabc.com
Gas prices down slightly around Peoria, the state
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gas prices are down a little over four cents according to GasBuddy. In Peoria, the gas price is averaging $3.88 per gallon today. This is down 61 cents from this time last month but is still higher than last year. Across the state, the average...
hoiabc.com
Advocates demand reforms within Illinois DCFS
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - AJ Freund, Rica Rountree, and Navin Jones are just a few of the children who died while in DCFS care. Advocates rallying outside the Illinois Capitol Monday want to see significant reforms within the Department of Children and Family Services to keep children safe. The small group...
hoiabc.com
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
hoiabc.com
University of Illinois strongly recommending face covering use due to increased COVID spread
URBANA (25 News Now) - Out of concern, officials at the University of Illinois are strongly recommending everyone wears a high-quality face covering in classroom during in-person class time. That begins on Monday, August 29th, and lasts for the next several weeks. In a statement sent to the University, Chancellor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City...
hoiabc.com
2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
hoiabc.com
Strike vote is ‘last resort’ amid PPS contract negotiations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a vote to authorize a strike, but they’re doing everything they can to avoid one. Peoria Public Schools teachers are without a contract still, weeks into the school year. The biggest point of contention is salaries. A...
hoiabc.com
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
hoiabc.com
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the...
hoiabc.com
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
hoiabc.com
Man shot early Monday morning in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot in Bloomington. Bloomington Police say they were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street around 9:42 AM for a person shot. Once officers arrived, they learned an man had sustained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Left lane of NE Adams between Caroline, Abington will close Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The left lane of Northeast Adams Street between Caroline and Abington will close tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30th. The Department of Public Works will begin sidewalk reconstruction and the project is expected to be done by mid-October. Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling in...
hoiabc.com
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
hoiabc.com
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
hoiabc.com
Juvenile arrested after ghost gun seized in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A male juvenile was arrested after Peoria police found a ‘ghost gun’ during a weekend weapons search. Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Special Investigations Division were conducting a weapons-related investigation on West Glen. There, they found a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. Officers soon found a juvenile subject at a nearby business. The male subject was detained without incident and taken to the Peoria Police Department.
hoiabc.com
Man critically wounded in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a man was critically wounded in a stabbing in a local neighborhood early Saturday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street - near West Republic Street - for a report of a stabbing. When...
hoiabc.com
Green Valley celebrates 150 years of history
GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a historic weekend for one Tazewell County village. Green Valley is celebrating its 150th, or ‘sesquicentennial,’ anniversary, with ongoing festivities throughout the weekend. To honor its 19th-century roots Sunday, a ‘regiment’ band played music from the time the town was originally formed. Along with period dancing and song, it helped provide an educational experience on top of the revelry.
hoiabc.com
Itoo Society honors man who inspired the group to form
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Members of the Itoo Society gathered Sunday to honor the man they say inspired the group to form more than a century ago. Ramia Sarkis was a 25-year-old Lebanese man who immigrated to the Peoria area in 1912. Not long after getting a job...
hoiabc.com
Citations issued after 1-vehicle rollover Monday morning
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A driver of a vehicle that rolled into a used car lot was cited after the early Monday incident. Peoria Heights Police deputy chief Chris Ahart says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear what the citations were.
Comments / 0