Ampt, a power electronics specialist based in Colorado, filed a lawsuit against SolarEdge, a major player in the power electronics space, for allegedly violating their patents. The company said that SolarEdge violated patents on “power optimizers that contain high-efficiency power converters that both allow maximum power-point output and use operational boundary conditions that continue producing power during conditions that might otherwise require the optimizer to be bypassed.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO