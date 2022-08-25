ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

pv-magazine-usa.com

People on the move: Generac, VDE America, White Pine Renewables, and more.

Norm Taffe has joined Generac Power Systems in a newly created position of president, energy technology. Jon Previtali joins VDE America as senior principal engineer. Maxwell K. Multer joins the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner firm in its Charlotte, NC, and Washington offices, as a member of the global Energy, Environment & Infrastructure Practice.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine-usa.com

Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant

Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: First Solar to expand U.S. solar manufacturing by 4.4 GW

California Energy Commission awards grant for low-income multifamily solar and storage project The CEC awarded Yotta Energy $1.23 million to install the project for the 11-story multifamily housing complex. Aluminum-sulfur battery for small-scale storage at $8.99/kWh Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have developed a battery with two electrodes made of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sungrow mulling new inverter factory in North America

Ada Li, head of Latin America at Sungrow, told pv magazine that the Chinese inverter manufacturer is “seriously” considering the possibility of opening a new factory in North America. It is considering the continent as a potential production location due to the attractive tax credits for solar in...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

GAF Energy breaks ground on Texas solar roofing plant

A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for GAF Energy’s new 450,000-square foot manufacturing center in Georgetown, Texas. This will be GAF Energy’s second manufacturing facility in the U.S., and reportedly the largest solar roofing manufacturing facility in the world. It is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Georgetown area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Polysilicon price relief in 2023 as industry scales to 500 GW capacity

Solar polysilicon has reached its highest pricing since 2011, when the price of polysilicon hovered between $60 to $80/kg for about two years as the industry cooled off, following the $460 per kilogram peak seen in early 2008. According to a spot market analysis by China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Grid-forming inverter to stabilize microgrids

Toshiba has developed a grid-forming (GFM) inverter for applications in microgrids. The Japanese industrial group said the new inverter can maintain the grid frequency of distribution systems by providing pseudo-inertia through power output from the inverter when the grid frequency rapidly fluctuates. “Toshiba has implemented a control algorithm of the...
TECHNOLOGY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar on canals moves closer to reality

In February pv magazine reported on Project Nexus, which planned to install solar panels over California canals. Now that project is about to move forward with groundbreaking planned for the fall. The Turlock Irrigation District (TID) is partnering with the Department of Water Resource (DWR), Solar AquaGrid, and the University...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: The growing demand for automation in demand response

University of Arkansas signs on for solar A 25-acre solar farm developed for the Fayetteville campus will save money, reduce air emissions, and hedge against rising utility rates. The growing demand for automation in demand response Where do you find yourself in the pursuit and support of a wind and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
pv-magazine-usa.com

SolarEdge investigated for alleged patent violation

Ampt, a power electronics specialist based in Colorado, filed a lawsuit against SolarEdge, a major player in the power electronics space, for allegedly violating their patents. The company said that SolarEdge violated patents on “power optimizers that contain high-efficiency power converters that both allow maximum power-point output and use operational boundary conditions that continue producing power during conditions that might otherwise require the optimizer to be bypassed.”
COLORADO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Honda and LG team up to manufacture EV batteries in the U.S.

LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Honda plan to invest $4.4 billion and establish a new joint venture manufacturing plant in the U.S. that is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40 GWh. The pouch-type batteries produced at the new plant will be supplied exclusively to Honda facilities...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine-usa.com

Enphase partners with Home Connect to manage home appliances from a single app

Enphase Energy, Inc., a microinverter and battery specialist, announced an agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Enphase will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering users a way to power Home Connect enabled home appliances.
TECHNOLOGY

