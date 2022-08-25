Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive present SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, where Editor-in-Chief Marina Mayer and Managing Editor Brielle Jaekel sit down with industry experts and thought leaders to talk future of supply chains, what’s in store for logistics companies, trends and technologies in the supply chain space and more. Topics revolve around warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, risk management, workforce development and more. The SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains will take place Dec. 5-8. Register now, at www.SCNSummit.com, to learn more about what's in store for the future of domestic and international supply chains.

INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO