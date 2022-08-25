ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains

Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive present SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, where Editor-in-Chief Marina Mayer and Managing Editor Brielle Jaekel sit down with industry experts and thought leaders to talk future of supply chains, what’s in store for logistics companies, trends and technologies in the supply chain space and more. Topics revolve around warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, risk management, workforce development and more. The SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains will take place Dec. 5-8. Register now, at www.SCNSummit.com, to learn more about what's in store for the future of domestic and international supply chains.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Manufacturers’ Optimism Declines Amid Rising Inflation, Continued Supply Chain Challenges

Nearly 58% of manufacturers rated their optimism about business prospects over the next six months at a seven or higher on a scale of 1-10. At the same time last year, more than 80% of manufacturers rated their optimism at a seven or higher. And just three months ago, nearly 70% of manufacturers rated their optimism at a seven or higher.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

High Fuel Surcharges Increase Appeal of Delivery to Commercial Pickup Locations

The cost of shipping is increasing, and fuel surcharges are a driving factor. As a result, online merchants are finding it more difficult to manage shipping costs and offer customers affordable rates. With fuel costs rising, one alternative shipping option that is becoming more attractive to both online merchants and shoppers is delivery to commercial pickup locations such as grocery stores, pharmacies, or other similar locations.
