HONOLULU — Vanderbilt knew exactly what it was getting into. Nine days after a video surfaced on social media that featured a member of the Hawai’i football staff implying that the Commodores were in for a tough night at T.C. Ching Stadium, Vandy had anything but a rough go of it during a 63-10 drubbing of the Rainbow Warriors.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO