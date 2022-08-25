ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

vucommodores.com

Todd Named Strickland Finalist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s own Gator Todd has been named a finalist for the 2022 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award presented by TaylorMade as selected by the Golf Coaches Association of America, the organization announced Monday. During the 2021-22 season, Todd helped lead the Commodores to a...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Motivated Vandy Leaves No Doubt in Rout of Hawai'i

HONOLULU — Vanderbilt knew exactly what it was getting into. Nine days after a video surfaced on social media that featured a member of the Hawai’i football staff implying that the Commodores were in for a tough night at T.C. Ching Stadium, Vandy had anything but a rough go of it during a 63-10 drubbing of the Rainbow Warriors.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Four Goal Second Half Leads Dores to Victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt soccer team continued its strong start to 2022 with a 4-0 victory over visiting Providence on Sunday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. Four individuals scored in the win while the Commodores picked up their fourth shutout of the season. In a physical first...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodore Hour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Commodore Hour radio show debuts at 6 p.m. CT today and is set to air every Monday throughout the season. Hosts Andrew Allegretta and Kevin Ingram will join guests live each week on 94.9 The Fan and the Vanderbilt Athletics app. The one-hour program will...
NASHVILLE, TN

