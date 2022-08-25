Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
Tyrus on How Dusty Rhodes Helped Him Work on His ‘Funkasaurus’ Gimmick in WWE
– During a recent inteview with Talk Is Jericho ahead of his title match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Trevor Murdoch discussed his career and receiving advice from Dusty Rhodes to work on his “Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay gimmick while in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even bbattle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Matt Riddle Gets First Name Back On WWE Raw
Riddle is Matt once again, with the WWE star getting his first name back on tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Riddle, who has been referred to with just his surname since October of 2020, referred to as Matt Riddle during a promo segment with Seth Rollins. The WWE Twitter account followed suit with the clip of the segment, as you can see below.
Iyo Sky Explains Why Her Ring Name Was Changed in WWE
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky spoke about her name change in WWE from Io Shirai to Iyo Sky. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):. Iyo Sky on her name change: “I think that the image of the former ‘Shirai’ is conveyed in...
Mick Foley Comments On Nancy Benoit’s Legacy And Possible Hall Of Fame Induction
On the most recent Foley Is Pod episode, Mick Foley commented on Nancy Benoit’s legacy in the wrestling industry and how he believes she should be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame (per Wrestling Inc). “The three different runs she’s had, she’s really deserving of more recognition. The...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Triple H’s Comments About CM Punk: ‘He Was Right’
Freddie Prinze Jr. was present for CM Punk’s time in WWE, and he recently recalled comments by Triple H about Punk that he says were “right” in retrospect. On the latest Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze talked about the reports of Punk having issues backstage in AEW and recalled that Triple H had what he now considers an accurate assessment of Punk.
Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Tag Matches Did Goldberg Have?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
WWE News: Kurt Angle Drinks Milk & Reunites With Edge On Raw, Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz
– Kurt Angle had an eventful night in his return to WWE Raw, running some of his greatest hits with the Street Profits and Edge. Monday night’s show saw Angle party with the Profits after they beat Alpha Academy in a match that could have forced Angle to join the latter group, during which he busted out the milk. Later in the show, Angle reunited with Edge and they did a redux of the famous bit where Edge showed Angle some pics that had insulting messages on the other side for the camera to see:
Booker T Thinks The Gunn Club Would Love A WWE Run
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the Gunn Club and why he thinks the AEW team would love a run in WWE. He said: “Those guys are probably having a good time over there in AEW right now, but I could imagine The Gunn Club would love a run in WWE – NXT or the main roster at some point. So, would I be surprised? Not one bit; not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That’s just the way that business works, and I’ve said that before as far as guys going to AEW, just like me leaving WWE and going to TNA. Boom! Three years later, I’m back.“
Kevin Nash Recalls Giving John Cena T-Shirt Sizing Advice
Kevin Nash recently revealed that he gave a young John Cena a bit of advice about how to wear his T-shirts on WWE TV. Nash revealed on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast that early in Cena’s career, he advised the eventual main eventer to wear his T-shirts bigger than he needed in order to impress audiences with his physigue.
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
