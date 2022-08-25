ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Symphony receives Georgia Council for the Arts grant

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded a grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023.

“We are so very thankful for the continued support of the Georgia Council of the Arts and the National Endowment of the Arts,” Albany Symphony Orchestra General Manager LeeAnna Anglin said. “As a small, rural community nonprofit, we depend greatly on the grant funding available to us. The Albany Symphony Orchestra uses these funds to bring diversity and inclusivity to our community through our concerts, Children’s Outreach Program and Grace Note.

The Albany Herald

National Preparedness Month begins Thursday

ATLANTA – Since Georgia is now in the peak of hurricane season, residents should look forward to preparing for the unexpected. September is National Preparedness Month, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in partnership with local emergency management agencies, encourages all Georgians to prepare for natural and man-made disasters during this month. This year’s National Preparedness Month’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open

ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Virtual Remote Nurse program shows positive results

ALBANY — Like many hospitals across the United States, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has been battling the increasing nursing shortage due to the pandemic and an aging population. To better serve its patients and help overcome the nursing shortage, Phoebe piloted a virtual remote nurse model of care to support bedside nurses.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Births

Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Aug. 15-20, 2022:. Adams, Landen Alday, daughter, was born August 16 to Logan Adams and Thomas Adams of Albany.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

