Indiana Daily Student
'We’re demanding IU follows through on their promises': Demonstrators gather at joint rally
Dozens of demonstrators with signs reading “Carbon neutrality by 2040” and “Demand divestment now” surrounded the Showalter Fountain on Aug. 26. The event was a joint rally between the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electric Workers, Students for a New Green World and Sunrise Bloomington. “We organized...
Indiana Daily Student
Application now open for students interested in running for the 2022-2023 IUSG Congress
IU-Bloomington students who are interested in representing and advocating for student rights and improving the lives of IU students can apply to be in Congress. To apply go onto IU Student Government’s website. The deadline for the application is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30. There are 62 available academic...
Indiana Daily Student
Commit to commute safely at Indiana University this semester
With the semester in full swing, you may want to enjoy the fall whether by riding your bike to class. IU Transportation Demand Management offers guidance on how students, faculty and staff can get to and from campus and around Bloomington safely by bike. Know that generally, a bicyclist on a roadway has the same rights and accountabilities to others as a person operating a motor vehicle. Whether you are behind the handlebars of a bike or the wheel of a car, familiarize yourself with these principles that can help you keep yourself and others safe.
Indiana Daily Student
'Out and proud': Bloomington Pridefest celebrates the LGBTQ community
Bloomington PRIDE’s ninth annual Pridefest celebrated the LGBTQ community with vendors, performances and community from 2-11:45 p.m. Saturday all along Kirkwood Avenue. Supported by local businesses such as Rainbow Bakery and Hopscotch Coffee, the festival was flooded with patrons. Booths sold graphic tees, handmade jewelry and coloring books featuring designs from LGBTQ artists. Pride flags also lined the streets.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Bloomington, Indiana
For those who live around the city of Bloomington, Indiana’s 24 fantastic state parks afford them huge opportunities to connect with nature. Presenting over 700 miles of trails, the region is a terrific one to explore. And with 15 exceptional beaches, 160 playgrounds, 17 marinas and some 75 launching ramps you are not likely to bore easily here.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Angelo Pizzo discusses growing up in Bloomington and his life as an IU fan
Legendary movie writer Angelo Pizzo joined Gerry Dick on the Business and Beyond podcast to discuss his latest movie, growing up in Bloomington as an IU fan, and much more. Pizzo wrote legendary sports movies Hoosiers and Rudy, and he’s currently working on another related to the first Indy 500.
Indiana Daily Student
Last stop shop: IU Surplus store offers discounted rates on unneeded university property
The IU Surplus store acts as the last stop for anything and everything IU. From Adidas clothes to IU campus buses, Surplus offers both a retail store and an auction website. Todd Reid, program management leader of the store, said IU founded the store nearly 60 years ago. “IU has...
Far Eastside community, Indianapolis officials call for peace during walk
The event provides resources that can help address poverty, domestic violence and other issues that many say are the root causes of violence in their community.
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
Inside Indiana Business
Ironing board manufacturing returning to Seymour
A company in Seymour will resume manufacturing ironing boards beginning next week. The Tribune reports the operation will run under a new name, Seymour Home Products, after Chicago-based Home Products International-North America Inc. shut down production earlier this year. In March, HPI filed a WARN notice with the state indicating...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball goes 2-1 in Indiana Invitational over the weekend
The air was filled with anticipation this past Friday as the crowd filed in to watch the Indiana volleyball team begin its 2022 season. The Hoosiers started off their season 2-1 as the host university of a three-match invitational. In the first match against Indiana State University, Indiana sailed through...
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair Tuesday
On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis.
in.gov
Seminary Park Gets New Lights; Hopewell Demolition Continues; and the New Dunn Street Sidewalk is Substantially Complete
Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
WTHR
Greenwood student killed 'could have changed a generation'
John Doran talked to Temario's mentor. He says the teen was going to be a change-agent for his generation.
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: IU basketball posts quick Q&A with the freshmen
The IU basketball Twitter account posted a video on Sunday of freshmen C.J. Gunn, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and Jalen Hood-Schifino answering questions about why they chose IU, what they like to do in their free time, and more. The foursome formed a top-10 national recruiting class for head coach...
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
People living near Ritter Avenue and East 21st street concerned about recent violence
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting early Monday morning at East 23rd Street and Ritter Avenue left a teenager in critical condition. IMPD said Monday afternoon that the 19-year-old died from his injuries. People living in the area have been concerned about recent violence. Last Thursday, another shooting around 21st Street...
indyschild.com
10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana
Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
