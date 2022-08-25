ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Commit to commute safely at Indiana University this semester

With the semester in full swing, you may want to enjoy the fall whether by riding your bike to class. IU Transportation Demand Management offers guidance on how students, faculty and staff can get to and from campus and around Bloomington safely by bike. Know that generally, a bicyclist on a roadway has the same rights and accountabilities to others as a person operating a motor vehicle. Whether you are behind the handlebars of a bike or the wheel of a car, familiarize yourself with these principles that can help you keep yourself and others safe.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

'Out and proud': Bloomington Pridefest celebrates the LGBTQ community

Bloomington PRIDE’s ninth annual Pridefest celebrated the LGBTQ community with vendors, performances and community from 2-11:45 p.m. Saturday all along Kirkwood Avenue. Supported by local businesses such as Rainbow Bakery and Hopscotch Coffee, the festival was flooded with patrons. Booths sold graphic tees, handmade jewelry and coloring books featuring designs from LGBTQ artists. Pride flags also lined the streets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Society
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Bloomington, Indiana

For those who live around the city of Bloomington, Indiana’s 24 fantastic state parks afford them huge opportunities to connect with nature. Presenting over 700 miles of trails, the region is a terrific one to explore. And with 15 exceptional beaches, 160 playgrounds, 17 marinas and some 75 launching ramps you are not likely to bore easily here.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Natural Gas#College#Iu Student Government#Iusg#The Iu Foundation
Inside Indiana Business

Ironing board manufacturing returning to Seymour

A company in Seymour will resume manufacturing ironing boards beginning next week. The Tribune reports the operation will run under a new name, Seymour Home Products, after Chicago-based Home Products International-North America Inc. shut down production earlier this year. In March, HPI filed a WARN notice with the state indicating...
SEYMOUR, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 2-1 in Indiana Invitational over the weekend

The air was filled with anticipation this past Friday as the crowd filed in to watch the Indiana volleyball team begin its 2022 season. The Hoosiers started off their season 2-1 as the host university of a three-match invitational. In the first match against Indiana State University, Indiana sailed through...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
in.gov

Seminary Park Gets New Lights; Hopewell Demolition Continues; and the New Dunn Street Sidewalk is Substantially Complete

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Look: IU basketball posts quick Q&A with the freshmen

The IU basketball Twitter account posted a video on Sunday of freshmen C.J. Gunn, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and Jalen Hood-Schifino answering questions about why they chose IU, what they like to do in their free time, and more. The foursome formed a top-10 national recruiting class for head coach...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indyschild.com

10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana

Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy