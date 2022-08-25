Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
411mania.com
Tyrus on How Dusty Rhodes Helped Him Work on His ‘Funkasaurus’ Gimmick in WWE
– During a recent inteview with Talk Is Jericho ahead of his title match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Trevor Murdoch discussed his career and receiving advice from Dusty Rhodes to work on his “Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay gimmick while in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More
Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:. Pre-show. * Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw. * Angelina Love...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
411mania.com
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
411mania.com
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
411mania.com
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
411mania.com
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena. – The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
AEW All Out To Screen In Select Theaters
AEW All Out is getting the big-screen treatment, as it will air live in select theaters this coming weekend. AEW announced in a press release on Monday that they’re teaming with Joe Hand Promotions once again to present the event on movie theaters. You can check out the announcement below, as sent to 411:
411mania.com
NWA Hard Times 2022 Announced
The NWA’s next PPV is Hard Times in November. The company announced at last night’s night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times 2022 will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th:
411mania.com
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Tag Matches Did Goldberg Have?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Iyo Sky Explains Why Her Ring Name Was Changed in WWE
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky spoke about her name change in WWE from Io Shirai to Iyo Sky. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):. Iyo Sky on her name change: “I think that the image of the former ‘Shirai’ is conveyed in...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Comments On Nancy Benoit’s Legacy And Possible Hall Of Fame Induction
On the most recent Foley Is Pod episode, Mick Foley commented on Nancy Benoit’s legacy in the wrestling industry and how he believes she should be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame (per Wrestling Inc). “The three different runs she’s had, she’s really deserving of more recognition. The...
411mania.com
WWE News: Young Fan Recreates Undertaker’s Entrance, WWE 2K22 Alert Code
– A young fan used a hibachi to recreate the Undertaker’s entrance, and WWE shared the video online. You can see the video below, originally posted to TikTok by user roknowswrestling:. – WWE Games has shared a special Clash at the Castle alert code for WWE 2K22. The code...
411mania.com
Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Featuring Samoa Joe, Wraps Shooting
– As noted, AEW star and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe recently joined the cast of the upcoming, live-action Twisted Metal TV series as Sweet Tooth. It looks like production on the TV series has wrapped, so that could mean Joe is due to return to AEW soon (h/t PWInsider)
