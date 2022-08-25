ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even bbattle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
411mania.com

WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed

A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
MANCHESTER, NH
411mania.com

Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon

The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
411mania.com

Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
411mania.com

Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on September 3rd from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
411mania.com

Iyo Sky Explains Why Her Ring Name Was Changed in WWE

– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky spoke about her name change in WWE from Io Shirai to Iyo Sky. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):. Iyo Sky on her name change: “I think that the image of the former ‘Shirai’ is conveyed in...
411mania.com

Booker T Thinks The Gunn Club Would Love A WWE Run

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the Gunn Club and why he thinks the AEW team would love a run in WWE. He said: “Those guys are probably having a good time over there in AEW right now, but I could imagine The Gunn Club would love a run in WWE – NXT or the main roster at some point. So, would I be surprised? Not one bit; not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That’s just the way that business works, and I’ve said that before as far as guys going to AEW, just like me leaving WWE and going to TNA. Boom! Three years later, I’m back.“
411mania.com

WWE News: Young Fan Recreates Undertaker’s Entrance, WWE 2K22 Alert Code

– A young fan used a hibachi to recreate the Undertaker’s entrance, and WWE shared the video online. You can see the video below, originally posted to TikTok by user roknowswrestling:. – WWE Games has shared a special Clash at the Castle alert code for WWE 2K22. The code...
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Triple H’s Comments About CM Punk: ‘He Was Right’

Freddie Prinze Jr. was present for CM Punk’s time in WWE, and he recently recalled comments by Triple H about Punk that he says were “right” in retrospect. On the latest Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze talked about the reports of Punk having issues backstage in AEW and recalled that Triple H had what he now considers an accurate assessment of Punk.
