In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the Gunn Club and why he thinks the AEW team would love a run in WWE. He said: “Those guys are probably having a good time over there in AEW right now, but I could imagine The Gunn Club would love a run in WWE – NXT or the main roster at some point. So, would I be surprised? Not one bit; not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That’s just the way that business works, and I’ve said that before as far as guys going to AEW, just like me leaving WWE and going to TNA. Boom! Three years later, I’m back.“

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO