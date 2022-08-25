ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Davis stays in title hunt with Fulton Speedway Modified win

FULTON — Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified racer Ron Davis III stayed alive for the 2022 track championship with a big win Saturday at Fulton Speedway. Davis started 15th the 35-lap feature and quickly move his way to the front, taking the lead on lap 12 and never looking back.
FULTON, NY
Oswego boys golf opens season with win over Cortland

CORTLAND — The Oswego boys varsity golf team opened their 2022 season on Friday, winning a road match against Cortland, 211-219, at Walden Oaks Golf Club. It has been a busy first week of the year for Oswego head Coach Dan Rose and his nine man squad.
OSWEGO, NY
Bristol Hill Church offering September Underground Railroad tours

FULTON — Bristol Hill Congregational Church of Christ is offering walking tours in September, in honor of Underground Railroad Month. The church has an extensive history dating back to 1812. It has been a historical landmark since 2001, and its roots tie in with the Underground Railroad. Bristol Hill had African-Americans in its congregation dating back to 1820, and some of the church’s earliest members were abolitionists.
FULTON, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Sports
Sheriff’s Office recognizes employees’ achievements

OSWEGO — Members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony recently to honor and recognize staff members for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievements and their dedication to law enforcement.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Fulton Police investigate stabbing of 35-year-old woman

FULTON — Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Ontario Street on Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old woman was found at the location with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse-area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
FULTON, NY

