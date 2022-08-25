Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
WLWT 5
One lane blocked after a crash on the interstate in West End
CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Western Avenue exit by police at 4:39 p.m. Delays are minimal...
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Emergency bridge repair to close multiple lanes, entrance ramp to I-275 from Winton Road
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced an emergency bridge repair project on Winton Road over I-275. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WKRC
1 dead in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was taken to the hospital where...
At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
Fox 19
Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Florence police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed
FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 42 Saturday night. Police say officers responded around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to the far eastbound lane of U.S. 42. Officials say a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and wasn't...
Fox 19
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence Police Department identified a deceased man in reference to a crash that occurred on Aug. 27. Matthew-Mina Salama, 32, of Shelby Township in Michigan, was walking on the far eastbound lane of US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard when a truck hit him, according to Florence Police Sgt. Michael Gontermant.
WLWT 5
A vehicle fire is causing delays along I-75 near Clifton
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire blocking lanes along I-75 near Clifton has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A vehicle on fire is causing delays along the interstate near Clifton. The three right lanes along I-75 are blocked due to the vehicle fire, according...
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch...
msn.com
A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout
Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
WKRC
11-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brown County
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Brown County Dispatch says the truck hit him around 1 p.m. on Saturday on Maple Grove Road near New Harmony-Salem Road in Mount Orab. Air care flew him to hospital. No...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
WLWT 5
Crash delays traffic on southbound I-75 near Hopple Street
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Southbound I-75 at Hopple Street is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
eaglecountryonline.com
Pedestrian Stuck and Killed in U.S. 42 Accident
Florence Police responded to the incident late Saturday night. UPDATE: The pedestrian who was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in this collision has been identified as Matthew-Mina Salama, 32 years of age, from Shelby Township, Michigan. (Florence, Ky.) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in...
