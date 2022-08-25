ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CBS Sports

Tom Kennedy: Waived by Lions

Kennedy was waived by the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Like last year, Kennedy put together another strong preseason, but this time around he won't survive roster cuts. The Lions seem set to roll with Kalif Raymond at punt returner and Godwin Igwebuike at kick returner, leaving Kennedy without a spot on special teams in which he could have earned his keep. However, Kenndy's preseason production could earn him a look from another team, and the Lions at least gave him the courtesy of a head start to find a new home ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early

Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Titans#American Football
CBS Sports

Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season

Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action

France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. shot multiple times in attempted robbery; rookie gives update following surgery

A day after sitting out the Commanders' preseason finale in anticipation of a big role this regular season, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times as the victim of an attempted robbery, the team announced in a tweet. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama this spring, Robinson is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent carjacking attempt, per ESPN.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A

Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale

Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term

Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active, so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing

Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ryquell Armstead: Let go by Jaguars

Armstead was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Armstead will look for another team after he spent the 2021 campaign on and off multiple practice squads. The running back has appeared in 18 career games -- all with the Jaguars -- turning 50 carries into 188 yards while also catching 17 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Given he has a serviceable body of work in the NFL, Armstead should be able to find another landing spot in the league.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Looks like No. 2 backstop

Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have fallen behind the recently promoted Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. The development doesn't come as a major surprise, as Romine has turned in a .486 OPS in 12 games since joining the Reds as a trade-deadline pickup from St. Louis.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Hopeful for season opener

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he's "hopeful" Toney (leg) will be available for Sept. 11's regular-season opener against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney continues to work his way back from a right leg injury that has plagued him throughout the preseason. The 2021 first-round...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Status still uncertain

Watson (knee) could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The rookie second-round pick was activated off the PUP list earlier in August, but he never ended up playing in any preseason contests. As a result, it's unclear if Watson will be available when the Packers battle the Vikings on Sept. 11. Expect more information regarding the rookie's status to become clearer when the team releases its first official injury/practice reports. Watson still figures to sit below Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and maybe even Romeo Doubs on the depth chart to begin the year.
GREEN BAY, WI

