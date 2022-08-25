Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge closing in on home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 49th blast
Back in spring training, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived.
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 694
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols took another step up the all-time home run list on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds (STL-CIN GameTracker). In the third inning, Pujols went to the opposite field off Ross Detwiler. Here's a look:. That's a 369-foot homer off an 0-2 fastball from Detwiler...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Piles up strikeouts at Triple-A
Alzolay (lat) struck out six and allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks over two innings in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Iowa. Considering he needed 50 pitches to retire six batters, the 27-year-old wasn't especially efficient Saturday, but the nine swinging strikes he generated on the day were an encouraging sight. Alzolay, who has been on the injured list all season while recovering from a lat strain, will likely need to complete one or two more rehab starts before the Cubs activate him.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Looks like No. 2 backstop
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have fallen behind the recently promoted Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. The development doesn't come as a major surprise, as Romine has turned in a .486 OPS in 12 games since joining the Reds as a trade-deadline pickup from St. Louis.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting
Hilliard isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Left-hander David Peterson is on the mound for the Mets on Saturday, so Hilliard will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Wynton Bernard is starting in left field and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Advances to playing catch
Dominguez (triceps) was cleared to play catch Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Dominguez reiterated Monday that he felt great after throwing for the first time since landing on the injured list with right triceps tendinitis. Skipper Rob Thomson noted after the session that even though Dominguez has been on the 15-day IL for just over a week, he is expected to need at least one rehab appearance before being activated, which should happen sometime during the team's upcoming homestead or soon after, per Zolecki.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start
Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Held out Monday
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Grisham was held out the last six times the Padres faced a left-hander, and that will be the case again Monday with southpaw Carlos Rodon getting the start for the Giants. Wil Myers will take Grisham's place in center field.
CBS Sports
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
