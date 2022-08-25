ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Santa Rosa Marathon is this weekend. Here are road closures to look out for

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago

Runners will flock to Sonoma County this weekend for the Santa Rosa Marathon, which includes races on both Saturday and Sunday.

The events include a full and half marathon, a 5k and a 10k.

Racers will run past farms and vineyards in rural parts of the county and on city streets in Santa Rosa on the scenic routes.

All races, which both start and finish at the Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, will cause road closures and may make commuting through the city confusing.

Closures in downtown Santa Rosa include Fourth Street between B and D streets and Mendocino Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets on Saturday from 3-10:30 a.m. and Sunday from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sunday full marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifying event, begins at 6:30 a.m. and extends into west Sonoma County past vineyards, at one point running through the barrel room of DeLoach Vineyards.

The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and runs through downtown Santa Rosa and along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail and Prince Memorial Greenway.

Both courses are USA Track & Field-certified.

The 5K and 10K are scheduled for Saturday.

A post-race party at the Courthouse Square for all race participants will include a DJ and giveaways. Participants 21 and older can get two free beers from the HenHouse Brewing Company, which made a custom beer label for the event.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

