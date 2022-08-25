Read full article on original website
Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
South Carolina man accused of killing neighbor during target practice
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he shot and killed his neighbor during target practice. Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the county detention center. Deputies went […]
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
