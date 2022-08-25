ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina man accused of killing neighbor during target practice

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he shot and killed his neighbor during target practice. Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the county detention center. Deputies went […]
WCNC

Mother, student arrested after gun found at Rock Hill school, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people were arrested on Monday after police say a gun was found in a backpack at South Pointe High School. A Rock Hill police officer noticed a student, "suspiciously handling something" while reaching into another student's backpack at South Pointe High School on Monday around 12:15 p.m. School administrators were informed of the incident and decided to conduct a search of the backpack.
cn2.com

A Community Shaken After Deadly Shooting at Race Track

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A deadly shooting took place at the Lancaster Motor Speedway this past Saturday, August 27th. Investigators say Rodney Cunningham was working security for the speedway when he was shot multiple times. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Bryan Mitchell, shot Cunningham in a dispute over a wristband. Mitchell got away but was caught after an extensive manhunt and tonight is facing murder charges.
cn2.com

Student Found with Stolen Handgun on School Property

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 16-year-old South Pointe High School student was charged today with Possession of Handgun by a Person under 18, Possession of a Stolen Handgun, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property, and Resisting Arrest. The student has been detained into the custody...
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
WCNC

Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
FOX Carolina

Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
WHIO Dayton

Man fatally shot during race at South Carolina’s Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed during a race Saturday night at Lancaster Motor Speedway in South Carolina, authorities said. According to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred during the last event in the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, at about 10:53 p.m. EDT. WSOC-TV reported that the man was shot inside the front gate near the speedway’s ticket offices.
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
