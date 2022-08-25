ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

New Wayne State, Creighton partnership targets nursing shortage

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Creighton University banners are officially flying on the Wayne State College campus. It’s all because of a new partnership between the two in an accelerated nursing program in Grand Island. Nursing students are able to take three years of courses on the WSC campus...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
AOL Corp

Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Former Viking Saga newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith, right, display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP)
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
News Channel Nebraska

Cab driver pleads not guilty to alleged Minden rape

MINDEN, Neb. -- A central Nebraska cab driver who was accused of raping a customer has pleaded not guilty. Officials said 58-year-old Michael Schelling is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault. The charge stems from an alleged incident in July when a woman said Schelling took her in his cab from Kearney to Minden and sexually assaulted her.
MINDEN, NE
York News-Times

York man gets time served in drug case

YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
KSNB Local4

NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Records#Radio Stations#Legacy Communications#Gi Family Radio
Kearney Hub

Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing

KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
KSNB Local4

75-year-old man scammed out of thousands of dollars

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police said a 75-year-old man reported being a victim of an email/telephone scam. The victim told police he was scammed out of $103,000. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said this follows suit for scammers perpetuating a crime on the elderly. When asked if these...
doniphanherald.com

A new look for an old Grand Island bank building

GRAND ISLAND -- The former U.S. Bank building in downtown Grand Island is undergoing a major remodel for its new business. Owner Amy Mayhew launched Olive & Grace Bridal in February. Currently operating out of the site’s downstairs space, Mayhew is readying the main floor to open in late November....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment

GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
FRIEND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings rodeo pickup man works Oregon Trail Rodeo for the last time

Hastings, Neb. – After nine years, Tucker Stocklin made his last annual trip to Hastings, Neb. The Isabel, S.D. man, a pickup man for the Oregon Trail Rodeo, is retiring at the end of the year. He’s been working the Hastings rodeo since 2014, along with other rodeos across...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball sweeps the day at Bill Marshall Classic

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC volleyball made their appearance at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. First up, the Crusaders met with Ord out on the court and took the match in two sets. Next, GICC went up against Broken Bow, and same outcome, beating the Indians in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney middle school students earn titles in state, national scholarship pageants

KEARNEY — Avery Autry, Gisele Guthard and Sophia Lauber love dressing up and competing in pageants. Yet the activity they love often makes them targets of bullying. “I get bullied a lot at school because I’m that girly girl, and I like to like curl my hair in the mornings. I like to wear makeup. I love glitter,” said Autry.
KSNB Local4

Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

No-limits landscaping: 80 trees, 10 rocky berms blanket Kearney yard

KEARNEY — When Roger and Bev Mathiesen moved to Rolling Hills Estates nine years ago, they got a massive blank canvas to challenge their landscaping skills. Today, the couple’s 1 ½-acre lot in their upscale neighborhood west of Kearney is a blend of exotic and everyday tree varieties, a host of perennial ornamental plants and dozens of truckloads of large and small stones and boulders that form 10 berms.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy