Norfolk Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Tidewater Drive

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

A crash involving a motorcyclist occurred Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Tidewater Drive and Shoop Ave. The call came in around 3:05 p.m.

Upon arrival first responders found a man with life-threatening-injuries.

Premliminary investigations revealed that motorcyslist, 48-year-old Steven A. Bullock, of Norfolk was sideswiped by another vehicle which caused him to lose control and hit a pole.

Police say a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.
We are working to learn more details.

