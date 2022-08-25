Read full article on original website
Report says dangerous heat days will multiply over the next 30 years
As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
Texans are paying for state's ban on business when firms stop investing in firearms
Texas laws bar Wall Street firms from operating in the state if they stop investing in firearms and fossil fuels. An analysis shows that has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars this year.
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
NC Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions after a federal judge allowed a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling earlier this month — the...
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about...
Long overlooked, Oregon's Swastika Mountain may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, in Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, is in the process of being renamed after bearing the moniker for over a century. Due to its remote location, the mountain and its name have largely gone unnoticed until now. Joyce McClain first heard of Swastika Mountain after reading about two hikers...
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
Blind state Supreme Court judge drives for first time
Richard Bernstein knows the law. He's a justice on Michigan's Supreme Court. He also drove a car this week without a license. He did have a sheriff sitting right beside him. Justice Bernstein was born blind. He drove that car around a dirt track at the Genesee County Fairgrounds near Flint. Sheriff Chris Swanson offered directions like straighten it out, soft left and slow. Justice apparently doesn't like being told what he can and can't do. As a lawyer, he successfully represented many people with disabilities. He's also run more than 20 marathons. The Justice told TV station WNEM...
A former federal prosecutor reacts to the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack about the investigation into materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
After Mar-a-Lago, officials are analyzing the potential damage to national security
The intelligence community is counting the cost of what might have been compromised as they review the classified material former President Donald Trump had at his Florida property.
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3 ruling, however,...
Maine continues free school meals even though federal program is ending
When the pandemic upended schools in 2020, the federal government made school meals free for every child. That policy is ending this fall. But in a few states, including Maine, lawmakers have decided to make free meals permanent moving forward. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg visited one lunch room to see the impact of the change.
New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony
New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony

Scott Simon talks with Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin about the legal landscape of abortion access in the state.
NC commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline the code of conduct for...
Finding trust and confidence in North Carolina's election process
Partisan fighting and a lack of trust in politics and our electoral process are common themes these days, but they're prompting action in North Carolina. This fall, Republicans and Democrats are coming together in North Carolina for a “Trusted Elections Tour,” a bipartisan effort to promote confidence in the voting process among the state’s residents.
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
U.S. intelligence officials will assess the materials taken from Mar-a-Lago
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will review materials taken from former President Donald Trump's home in Florida for potential national security risks. A spokesperson for ODNI told NPR that intelligence leaders will assess what level of harm could come from releasing documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
NC Latino voter drive seeks to build trust and boost turnout
North Carolina’s Latino community leaders gathered outside of Compare Foods supermarket in south Charlotte to begin a statewide appeal to Latino voters. The campaign, La Voz de Mi Gente or “the voice of my people,” has enlisted community advocacy groups, businesses and churches to reach voters wherever they may be.
Staffing, safety and academic recovery loom large as North Carolina's students return
Monday is the first day of school for most North Carolina students. It’s a fresh start for students and teachers, but plenty of ongoing challenges and lingering questions will greet them. Here’s a look at five big questions facing families, educators and policy makers. Where will students land?
HBCUs in the Carolinas have high percentages of students with federal loans, data shows
Students and alumni of historically Black colleges are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt. That’s because students at those schools are far more likely to receive federal loans than peers elsewhere. In addition, their student loan balances are higher, and their average earnings are lower, according to a Ledger analysis of federal loan data from colleges in North and South Carolina.
