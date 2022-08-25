ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Alberta Bartoli Jackewicz

On Tuesday the 16th of August 2022, Alberta Jackewicz, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home in the Villages, Florida in the presence of family. Born June 1, 1935 in Scranton Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Alberta Bartoli. As a native Pennsylvanian, she moved to Devon, Connecticut to.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Gaeton A. Long

Cmdr. Gaeton A. Long, Jr. (Ret’d U.S. Navy) 86, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gaeton A. Long, Sr and Marie Spiatto. He and his wife moved to The Villages from St. Petersburg, Fl in 2000 before moving to Lakeview Terrace in Altoona, Fl in 2015.
ALTOONA, FL
Linda Anne Shotsberger

Linda Anne Shotsberger, age 75, passed away quietly and peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm after a year long battle with ALS. She passed away at her home in The Villages, Fl with her husband, David, at her side. She silently slipped from her husband’s arms into the waiting arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Arthur G. Behnke

Arthur G. Behnke, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 20th at the Advent Health Deland Hospital in Deland, FL. He was born on November 12, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Christine (Struck) and Arthur C. Behnke. Arthur was united in marriage on May 24, 1969 in Chicago, IL to Nancy J. Kantarski. He is survived by his two sons, David (Kyra) Behnke of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Mike (Beth) Behnke of Chicago, IL; one daughter, Carol (Greg) Autenrieth of Batavia, IL; one brother, Glenn (Sue) Behnke of Rantoul, IL; four grandchildren, Molly, Lily, Callie, and Jonah.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Mary D. Deruosi

Mary D. Deruosi, 63, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born June 21, 1959 in Providence, RI. She was affectionately known as the “Cat Lady”. She loved to play cards, bingo, gardening, and enjoyed spending time with her 5 grandchildren. She is preceded...
WILDWOOD, FL
Villager stepping down from leadership post at foundation serving seniors

Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens, has announced the appointment of Joleen Teninty of Mascotte to the position of executive director. Teninty assumes the leadership of the organization following the retirement of Villages resident Gerald Hafer,, who has headed the Foundation since...
MASCOTTE, FL
The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield

A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield. The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Gail Meloni

Gail Meloni, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022, age 74 years. Gail was an International Flight Attendant for 35 years. Gail was a loving wife to Glenn; step-mother to Glenn, Jr., Christopher, and Allision; aunt to Trent and Sydney Mullins; daughter to Al and Joyce Ward; sister to Lorraine Moore and Denise Mullins; mother-in-law to Christina Meloni and Sara Meloni; and Gigi to her grandchildren Quinn, Ryan, Gavin, and Harper.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Fall dates announced for free dementia workshops at Lady Lake Library

The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 15; Wednesday, Oct. 19; Monday, Nov. 7; Monday, Nov. 28; and Friday, Dec. 16; in room 204 at 225 W. Guava Street in Lady Lake, Florida.
LADY LAKE, FL
Nervous pair with drugs and cash nabbed at 7-Eleven in Wildwood

Two noticeably nervous men with drugs and cash were nabbed at the 7-Eleven in downtown Wildwood. Michael Garza, 33, of Wildwood, and Ian Sebastian Fuchs, 29, of Oxford were both passengers in a green car driven by an individual who did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The car was traveling at about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a traffic stop was initiated at the nearby 7-Eleven.
WILDWOOD, FL
Massachusetts man jailed after creating commotion at Margarita Republic

A Massachusetts man was jailed after creating a commotion at Margarita Republic in downtown Spanish Springs. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”
LADY LAKE, FL
Nurses club to learn about volunteer opportunities with Villages Honor Flight

The Always A Nurse Club will learn about volunteer opportunities with The Villages Honor Flight. The Always A Nurse Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Waterlily Recreation Center. A representative from The Villages Honor Flight will give a presentation about the program with emphasis on volunteer opportunities for nurses for the medical team.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Someone has to pay for those new roofs

Like car insurance, if you file a claim your premium will go up. If you scammed your insurance company for a new roof you should have to pay but, the rest of us who paid for own roofs should not have to pay for yours. We dropped Progressive in The Villages because the only reason they could give was, “someone has to pay for those new roofs.”
New Covenant United Methodist Church to host free ABC of Dementia workshop

The New Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 23. Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages

A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

