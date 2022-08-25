ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX0GN_0hVNAx1F00

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — A pipeline operator said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast last year near Huntington Beach.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, said in a statement that claims have been settled in the class-action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude into the Pacific Ocean.

The company did not say how much the businesses would be paid but said its insurance policies will cover the cost of the settlement, which would still need to be approved by a federal court.

“Although we are unable to provide additional detail at this time, we negotiated in good faith and believe we have come to a reasonable and fair resolution,” Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s president and chief executive, said in the statement.

The pipeline rupture sent blobs of crude washing ashore in surf-friendly Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.

While less severe than initially feared, the spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands that communities have been striving to restore.

Attorneys for the businesses that sued said in a statement that the settlement includes monetary relief but they didn't provide details. The agreement doesn’t apply to the operators of ships accused of dragging anchors in the harbor and causing damage to the pipeline months before the spill.

“All rights to continue pursuing claims against the ship related entities are expressly reserved by both the Class Plaintiffs and the Amplify entities,” the statement said.

The settlement also doesn't resolve Houston-based Amplify's claims against an organization that helps oversee marine traffic.

Amplify contends that two ships during a January 2021 storm dragged their anchors across the pipeline that carried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

Amplify also faces a criminal charge related to the pipeline leak.

U.S. prosecutors charged Amplify and two of its subsidiaries with illegally discharging oil and claimed the companies failed to respond to eight leak detection system alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill. Amplify has said workers believed they were false alarms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims' relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Petroleum#Oil Platforms#Business Industry#Linus Business#Amplify Energy Corp
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: Publix announces recall of animal crackers across 7 Southeastern states

Supermarket giant Publix announced a recall of its GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers because the product might contain an undeclared allergen. According to a recall notice posted on Publix’s website, Toufayan Bakery of Plant City, Florida, is voluntarily recalling the product because it may contain coconut. The product, packaged in 8-ounce pouches, has a UPC code of 0-41415-12009-9, which is located on the pack of the pouch, the Miami Herald reported.
PLANT CITY, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Abortion vote returns spotlight to obscure Michigan board

A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative asking voters whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state's constitution and another to expand voting in the state. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on party lines on both initiatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KIRO 7 Seattle

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won't say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state. Amy Loudenbeck, a state...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke said he sought treatment at...
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
127K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy