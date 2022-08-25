Read full article on original website
The Carolina Panthers beat the Buffalo Bills Friday night 21-0 in their last preseason game. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield had a good game with two touchdown passes. However, the team is already down two more players due to injuries. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.
CMS athletic director Ericia Turner is now in her second year and feeling more confident in the role. One of the biggest adjustments she's had to make last year was moving from her position as principal of Rocky River High School, which she has held since 2016. Her new district gig came with a certain quietness — at least with the day to day.
As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
Partisan fighting and a lack of trust in politics and our electoral process are common themes these days, but they're prompting action in North Carolina. This fall, Republicans and Democrats are coming together in North Carolina for a “Trusted Elections Tour,” a bipartisan effort to promote confidence in the voting process among the state’s residents.
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
The Unified Development Ordinance has been approved by Charlotte’s City Council. 600-page document is designed to help shape city growth through at least 2040. It includes development regulations concerning everything from flood plains and storm water to parking spots and affordable housing incentives. Perhaps the most contentious aspect is a provision allowing multifamily units to be built in neighborhoods with predominantly single-family homes.
On Monday, there was one traveler who got a true bird's-eye view of the Charlotte Douglas Airport. Clark, a 19-year-old bald eagle, was recorded going through TSA with his handlers for his return flight home to Missouri. The footage and photos caught the attention of Twitter. Clark is a flying...
Students and alumni of historically Black colleges are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt. That’s because students at those schools are far more likely to receive federal loans than peers elsewhere. In addition, their student loan balances are higher, and their average earnings are lower, according to a Ledger analysis of federal loan data from colleges in North and South Carolina.
North Carolina’s Latino community leaders gathered outside of Compare Foods supermarket in south Charlotte to begin a statewide appeal to Latino voters. The campaign, La Voz de Mi Gente or “the voice of my people,” has enlisted community advocacy groups, businesses and churches to reach voters wherever they may be.
