Woman with multiple felony and bail-jumping charges arrested in Dodge County, WI | By Dodge County Sheriff

wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton
CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly hit-and-run in Wisconsin, police search for suspect vehicle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28. Officers...
Police: Inmate escapes from Winnebago Correctional Center
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident in which an inmate from the WCC escaped.
Watertown police shoot at armed suspect, use gas in standoff
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police shot at a man who they said threatened them with a gun during a standoff Saturday. Officers were sent to a home on Arlington Way at around 4 p.m. after police said the man violated bond conditions. During a standoff, police said he pointed a gun at them multiple times and made comments about starting...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Suspect arrested after 14-hour standoff with Watertown Police
The Watertown Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff with officers overnight.
nbc15.com
Janesville gas station robbed at knifepoint
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A knife-wielding suspect is still on the run after a reported robbery at a Janesville gas station Monday morning. According to the Janesville police department, the suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart on 104 E Racine St. at 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife.
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
WISN
Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
WEAU-TV 13
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested at gunpoint after shooting incident at Family Dollar, FDL officers investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an active investigation happening in the City of Fond du Lac after officers encountered a 21-year-old man who was shooting at vehicles near a local Family Dollar store on Saturday night. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just after...
Man dies in shooting near 40th and Florist, suspect in custody
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
