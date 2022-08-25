Woman with multiple felony and bail-jumping charges arrested in Dodge County, WI | By Dodge County Sheriff

CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CLINTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO