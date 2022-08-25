Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
wfxl.com
Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying entering auto suspect
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office would like the public's help in identifying the individual in the video below. If you recognize this individual please contact Sgt. Chad Ciani directly at (229) 815-6721. Your tips will remain anonymous.
wfxl.com
Investigation underway after Sunday shooting
An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
Auburn police arrest two in law enforcement fraud scam
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Auburn residents are facing felony charges after police say they pretended to be law enforcement agencies to defraud individuals and businesses out of money. On Aug. 27, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Darius Jermaine Briscoe,33, and Taliyah Breshae Oliver, 22, on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. “The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
WALB 10
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony arrest warrants. The Georgia Bureau of...
Man arrested after attacking woman in shower at Cobb gym, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A “Peeping Tom” is in police custody after they say he walked into the shower at a gym and inappropriately touched a woman. Police say Matthew Carlisle walked into the women’s locker room at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta last Thursday.
wfxl.com
Moultrie officer injured after shooting involving wanted suspect
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called into assist after an officer was wounded during a call in Moultrie late Saturday/early Sunday. Moultrie police say that officers responded to the Cocomo Inn & Suites, located in 1700 block of 1st Avenue Southeast, sto serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie. Police say that the suspect had multiple felony warrants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WALB 10
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
Newnan Times-Herald
Two found guilty of 2020 murder, both get life in prison
Two people were found guilty of murder in a trial on Friday in Coweta County. A jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, both of Columbus, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Victim killed at Buckhead apartment shooting identified
Two people were taken into custody. Authorities said the male suspect was also shot during the incident.
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen not seen since Monday
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area of Decatur County. She was last seen around 6 a.m....
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
WTVM
2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation on five suspended West Point officers conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) resulted in two officers being fired. The initial suspension stemmed from a viral video where a woman claimed that one of the officers used a racial slur and tossed her security camera in a nearby bush during a warrant execution on her son.
fox5atlanta.com
Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car
ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
Comments / 1