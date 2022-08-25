ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel

MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Investigation underway after Sunday shooting

An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn police arrest two in law enforcement fraud scam

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Auburn residents are facing felony charges after police say they pretended to be law enforcement agencies to defraud individuals and businesses out of money. On Aug. 27, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Darius Jermaine Briscoe,33, and Taliyah Breshae Oliver, 22, on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. “The […]
WALB 10

wfxl.com

WALB 10

GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WALB 10

Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
ALBANY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Two found guilty of 2020 murder, both get life in prison

Two people were found guilty of murder in a trial on Friday in Coweta County. A jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, both of Columbus, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
NEWNAN, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA
WTVM

2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation on five suspended West Point officers conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) resulted in two officers being fired. The initial suspension stemmed from a viral video where a woman claimed that one of the officers used a racial slur and tossed her security camera in a nearby bush during a warrant execution on her son.
WEST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA

