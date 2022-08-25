ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
Live Design

Mormon Tabernacle Installs Two Solid State Logic Live L550 Consoles For Use With The Tabernacle Choir

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed two Solid State Logic Live L550 Plus live sound production mixing consoles at the historic Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The two new desks, situated at front-of-house and the monitor mix position, perform sound reinforcement duties for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as well as a host of other events held at the venerable venue, which has a seating capacity of about 3,500.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help

PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
gastronomicslc.com

Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Family, friends mourn Layton man killed in off-road race

KNOLLS, Tooele County — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover's family.
LAYTON, UT
S. F. Mori

South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on Saturdays

Fresh tomatoes from the garden(Image is author's) Being able to eat fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the favorite parts about the Summer and Fall seasons for many people. Growing their own tomatoes or other produce is a treat. That is not possible for much of the population. That is a reason why Farmers Markets are very popular during the Summer months and into the Fall.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
KPCW

Park City Mountain sets November 18 opening date

Park City Mountain announced Monday that the resort is scheduled to open for winter operations on Friday, November 18. The resort delayed its November 19 opening day last season due to a lack of snow. The Canyons Village side eventually opened on November 28 and Mountain Village on December 1.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Boy saved from sinking truck meets rescuer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy named Paxton is now out of a coma — and has met his hero, who rescued that child from a truck submerged in water. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck — no way,” said Joe Donnell, a bystander who saw the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

“The Cold Millions” author Jess Walter visits Park City this week

Jess Walter, a New York Times bestselling author, will answer questions at the Park City library this week about his latest novel “The Cold Millions.”. The book is set in Spokane, Washington. Walter said he wanted to write historical fiction that showed how rich history was for many mining towns in the west, and the gap between the rich and poor.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
