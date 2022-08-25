Read full article on original website
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Live Design
Mormon Tabernacle Installs Two Solid State Logic Live L550 Consoles For Use With The Tabernacle Choir
Salt Lake City, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has installed two Solid State Logic Live L550 Plus live sound production mixing consoles at the historic Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The two new desks, situated at front-of-house and the monitor mix position, perform sound reinforcement duties for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as well as a host of other events held at the venerable venue, which has a seating capacity of about 3,500.
ksl.com
Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help
PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
ksl.com
Work Activity Center gives Utah adults with disabilities a chance for creativity
WEST VALLEY CITY — In order to get good at something, you have to practice. "I started when I was a little girl," Katelyn Pugmire said as she was putting the finishing touches on a horse painting. "I start with one line." The artwork Pugmire has painted through the...
Park City Rotary Club names Dar Hendrickson as this year's Professional Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club Tuesday gave its Professional Citizen of the Year Award to Duane “Dar” Hendrickson, a long-time ski coach for the youngsters enrolled in the fabled Devo Program of the Park City Ski Team. The Professional Citizen Award is named after the late Linda Singer-Berrett...
Beano Solomon named as Park City Rotary Club Volunteer Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club on Tuesday honored local activist and philanthropist Beano Solomon, naming her as their Volunteer Citizen of the Year. The Volunteer Citizen Award is named for the late John C. Green, who served as Park City's mayor from 1978 to 1986. Beano Solomon came to Park...
An inside look at the ‘jack and bore’ process of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other August updates
How do you suspend a 187-million-pound historic temple while excavating 20 feet below its nearly 170-year-old foundation?. The answer: use reinforced steel tubes in a process called “jack and bore.”. Jack and bore crews are spending more than eight hours a day inside the steel tubes digging by hand...
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
ksl.com
Family, friends mourn Layton man killed in off-road race
KNOLLS, Tooele County — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover's family.
New plans unveiled for former SLC Raging Waters site
SLC Public Lands released a new draft of their master plan for Glendale Regional Park on Friday. The park is set to be built on the site of the now-defunct Raging Waters water park.
Treasure Hill wildlife mitigation efforts wrapping up - for now
A year ago, the Park City Council approved a contract for wildfire mitigation and forest health work for some 55 acres of the Treasure Hill open space. The first phase is nearly complete – with more work to come. Park City Municipal is spending about $4,000 an acre to...
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on Saturdays
Fresh tomatoes from the garden(Image is author's) Being able to eat fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the favorite parts about the Summer and Fall seasons for many people. Growing their own tomatoes or other produce is a treat. That is not possible for much of the population. That is a reason why Farmers Markets are very popular during the Summer months and into the Fall.
Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
Park City Mountain sets November 18 opening date
Park City Mountain announced Monday that the resort is scheduled to open for winter operations on Friday, November 18. The resort delayed its November 19 opening day last season due to a lack of snow. The Canyons Village side eventually opened on November 28 and Mountain Village on December 1.
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
Woman struck by arrow walking in West Valley City parking lot
A woman walking in a West Valley City Walmart parking lot was surprisingly struck by an arrow on Saturday.
High Valley Transit works on new headquarters, expanded service into Wasatch County
High Valley Transit is breaking ground on its new facility near US-40 this week. Big D Construction has been brought on as the project’s construction manager. High Valley Transit District Board Vice Chair David Geffen told KPCW they are waiting to learn from Big D the maximum amount the project will cost. He said he believes it will be around $25 million.
Boy saved from sinking truck meets rescuer
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy named Paxton is now out of a coma — and has met his hero, who rescued that child from a truck submerged in water. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck — no way,” said Joe Donnell, a bystander who saw the […]
“The Cold Millions” author Jess Walter visits Park City this week
Jess Walter, a New York Times bestselling author, will answer questions at the Park City library this week about his latest novel “The Cold Millions.”. The book is set in Spokane, Washington. Walter said he wanted to write historical fiction that showed how rich history was for many mining towns in the west, and the gap between the rich and poor.
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
