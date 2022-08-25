ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Alberta Bartoli Jackewicz

On Tuesday the 16th of August 2022, Alberta Jackewicz, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home in the Villages, Florida in the presence of family. Born June 1, 1935 in Scranton Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Alberta Bartoli. As a native Pennsylvanian, she moved to Devon, Connecticut to.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Arthur G. Behnke

Arthur G. Behnke, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 20th at the Advent Health Deland Hospital in Deland, FL. He was born on November 12, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Christine (Struck) and Arthur C. Behnke. Arthur was united in marriage on May 24, 1969 in Chicago, IL to Nancy J. Kantarski. He is survived by his two sons, David (Kyra) Behnke of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Mike (Beth) Behnke of Chicago, IL; one daughter, Carol (Greg) Autenrieth of Batavia, IL; one brother, Glenn (Sue) Behnke of Rantoul, IL; four grandchildren, Molly, Lily, Callie, and Jonah.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lucy Ann Abraham

It is with great sorrow that we announce that Lucy Ann Abraham passed away on Friday August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Earl J Abraham Jr. She is survived by her husband Earl, daughter Jolea Cannon, Jackie Aube(Dennis), and Judy Lilley(Brent). She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen and Sydny Phelps, Alexis and Justin Morse, Nicholas Aube, Addelyne and Eloise Lilley, and great grand daughter Mattison Morse.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gail Meloni

Gail Meloni, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022, age 74 years. Gail was an International Flight Attendant for 35 years. Gail was a loving wife to Glenn; step-mother to Glenn, Jr., Christopher, and Allision; aunt to Trent and Sydney Mullins; daughter to Al and Joyce Ward; sister to Lorraine Moore and Denise Mullins; mother-in-law to Christina Meloni and Sara Meloni; and Gigi to her grandchildren Quinn, Ryan, Gavin, and Harper.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Charles V. Austin Jr.

Charles V. Austin Jr., went to be with the Lord and his family on August 22, 2022. He was born to Charles Valentine and Margaret Hannah Fetters Austin in Media, PA. Charles was married to the love of his life Doris Ann McGrath on April 22, 1961 for 56 wonderful years before she predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Austin Vermillion and her husband Thomas of Moneta, VA and his son Kyle Matthew Austin of Pompano Beach, FL.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Thomas L. McCorkle

Thomas “Tommy” L. McCorkle passed from this world on August 16, 2022. He and his wife have resided in The Villages, FL for four years, he was 75 years young. Tommy is survived by the love of his life, Marcia, (47 years); 3 children, Kim (Perry) Kesler of Kannapolis, NC, Brian (Tia) Mangum of Concord, NC, and Jason McCorkle of Matthews, NC; Sister and brother-in-law, Diane (Buddy) Robinson, Wake Forest, NC. He will be greeted in heaven by his much loved daughter-in-law, Carmen McCorkle. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Sydney, Ansley, Matthew, Owen, Perry, Jesse, Campbell & Carter, four Great Grandchildren and his beloved dog, Abby.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gaeton A. Long

Cmdr. Gaeton A. Long, Jr. (Ret’d U.S. Navy) 86, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gaeton A. Long, Sr and Marie Spiatto. He and his wife moved to The Villages from St. Petersburg, Fl in 2000 before moving to Lakeview Terrace in Altoona, Fl in 2015.
ALTOONA, FL
villages-news.com

Fall dates announced for free dementia workshops at Lady Lake Library

The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 15; Wednesday, Oct. 19; Monday, Nov. 7; Monday, Nov. 28; and Friday, Dec. 16; in room 204 at 225 W. Guava Street in Lady Lake, Florida.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Massachusetts man jailed after creating commotion at Margarita Republic

A Massachusetts man was jailed after creating a commotion at Margarita Republic in downtown Spanish Springs. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield

A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield. The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages

A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com

Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision

An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager stepping down from leadership post at foundation serving seniors

Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens, has announced the appointment of Joleen Teninty of Mascotte to the position of executive director. Teninty assumes the leadership of the organization following the retirement of Villages resident Gerald Hafer,, who has headed the Foundation since...
MASCOTTE, FL
villages-news.com

Nervous pair with drugs and cash nabbed at 7-Eleven in Wildwood

Two noticeably nervous men with drugs and cash were nabbed at the 7-Eleven in downtown Wildwood. Michael Garza, 33, of Wildwood, and Ian Sebastian Fuchs, 29, of Oxford were both passengers in a green car driven by an individual who did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The car was traveling at about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a traffic stop was initiated at the nearby 7-Eleven.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing

A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield

Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield. Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

New Covenant United Methodist Church to host free ABC of Dementia workshop

The New Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 23. Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.
THE VILLAGES, FL

