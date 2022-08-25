Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Chris Rodriguez will not play in UK football season opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops held his first game-week press conference of the season Monday morning. The season kicks things off on Saturday night against Miami of Ohio. One piece of information people were anticipating to hear at the press conference was the status of...
WKYT 27
Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
WKYT 27
EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital. VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement...
WKYT 27
‘Heartbreaking:’ Lexington Legends president reacts to shooting near ballpark
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the ballpark that left seven people injured. It was one of three shootings across the city early Saturday morning. Team President Andy Shea said it was terrifying to hear about this...
WKYT 27
Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky University released a statement Sunday evening on head football coach Walt Wells. Matt Roan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at EKU, said Wells had a “cardiac episode” while at work Sunday morning. Roan added Wells is in stable condition...
WKYT 27
Boyle Co. downs Bryan Station, 36-12
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. got a pair of touchdown scores each from Avery Bodner and Montavin Quisenberry to defeat Bryan Station on Saturday, 36-12. Boyle (2-0) got on the board first when Quisenberry returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for the touchdown. Quisenberry also scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. The sophomore set up Boyle’s second score of the game when he picked off a Bryan Station pass.
WKYT 27
LCA rips Mercer, 49-19
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley threw for 419 yards and three scores as the Eagles handed Mercer Co. its second loss is as many games, 49-19. Boley, a junior, completed 19 of 28 attempts, including an interception. Parker Chaney hauled in eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns for LCA.
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
WKYT 27
Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive. The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the...
WKYT 27
KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest. All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!. KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the...
WKYT 27
LFCHD gearing up for ‘vaccine blitz’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is gearing up for a vaccine blitz in the next few weeks. It’s not just one type of vaccine that officials are pushing. Health leaders say there’s a lot of information that you need to know about upcoming vaccines. Kevin...
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Community activists respond to Lexington’s gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington. The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington, near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV and a pickup...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Increasing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak cold front dropping into the region over the next few days and this is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region. The air behind this front feels pretty darn nice for the first few days of September with questions showing up for Labor Day Weekend.
WKYT 27
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
WKYT 27
Investigation continues into major theft of federal funds in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton says a review is underway after an investigation into the theft of $4 million in federal funds. The money was meant to be transferred to the Community Action Council for federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds, and it comes at a time when more people are turning to help to pay for their home.
WKYT 27
Scott Co. deputies arrest man after escaping pursuit
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Montel Castle of Knoxville, Tennessee has been captured and arrested at the Sadiesville Loves truck stop. Kentucky State police have charged him in connection with an overnight pursuit. ORIGINAL: The Scott County Sheriff’s Office have been searching in the area of Cincinnati Pike to...
WKYT 27
One hospitalized after Saturday morning fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:50 am on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive off Versailles Road. At one point, 14 units were at the scene to assist with the fire at the fire. According to...
