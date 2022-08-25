ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man in bed shot and killed: Police

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjX3q_0hVN9fnn00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of E. 75 th St. for a report of a male who had been shot.

Police found a man who was hit by outside gunfire while lying in bed. The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers saw evidence the home had been hit by gunfire as they investigated the shooting.

The victim’s family members told police they were inside when they heard gunshots and then found the victim dead.

Video: Worker seen shoving child at daycare

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Comments / 16

VSDSLPKK
4d ago

Many areas that are known for violence, shootings, gang activity need a mandatory curfew and cameras on ever corner! That's the only things will change!

Reply
5
Basil Hayden
4d ago

Make it stop, make it stop, the madness is getting to much to bear.!!!!

Reply
8
Moses Walker
4d ago

living in the house where the people that live in the house bring by violence to it that's all this is about then they don't know nothing but occurred

Reply(5)
2
 

Related
WKYC

12 shot, 2 killed during weekend of violence in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Another violent weekend in Cleveland has left two people dead and 10 others injured as police scramble to find suspects. Detectives are currently investigating nine separate shootings that took place during a period beginning late Friday night and ending early Monday morning. Of the known incidents, two were homicides that took place within roughly an hour of each other.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of a murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”. According to authorities, Alexander Quarterman shot Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot on Copley Road. Akron police said Patterson, 55,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
BEDFORD, OH
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

Man convicted of hitting 2 Cleveland police officers with his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to hitting two Cleveland police officers with his car while trying to flee from a McDonald’s parking lot in August 2021. Shannon Wayne Halstead pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
BEDFORD, OH
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

3 shot at nightclub on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed three people were shot early Monday at a nightclub on the city’s East Side. According to police, shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. at the Dstrkt Hybrid Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. The victims were identified by Cleveland police as three men,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

