Casper, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Jalan Crossland entertains at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge

CASPER, Wyo. — Americana, bluegrass and alternative country musician Jalan Crossland flew into the Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper on Sunday and treated guests to his unique lyrics and guitar stylings. Crossland was born and raised in Ten Sleep, Wyoming. He is a banjoist, guitarist, and vocalist...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper's colorful new mural set for dedication on Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Muralist Koda Witsken is used to interruptions while she works. While working on the Casper Mural Project’s latest mural Friday afternoon, numerous passersby stopped to ask questions. One toddler earned a fist-bump. A couple of times, voices from across the street could be heard hollering, ‘It’s beautiful!'”
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Veteran, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Library to wrap up Summer Reading program with Wednesday event

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Natrona County Public Library will be wrapping up its Summer Reading Program “with a splash.”. “Bring your imagination for games, crafts, and fun to our very special Summer Reading end-of-season Wrap Party, where we’ll celebrate all the fun we’ve had over the last 3 sunshiney months AND all the books we’ve read,” an event notice states.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Debski, Azure, Wright, Skatrud

Daniel “Dano” K. Debski, 47, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Aug. 8, 2022. He was born Nov. 29, 1974, in Pueblo, Colorado. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents John and Clara; sister Cathy; brother Adam (Vivian); nephews and niece Matthew (Juvia), Dylan, and Morgan (Elijah); aunts Lucy and Sue; uncles Billy and Raymond; and many other relatives, friends, and co-workers who will miss him dearly, including his best friends Grady and Velvet.
CASPER, WY
wylr.net

110th Wyoming State Fair: Premier summer event crowns winners

The Wyoming State Fair (WSF) celebrated its 110th year in Douglas Aug. 16-20. Families and friends gathered to watch exhibitors in 4-H, FFA and open categories from all over the state compete with top-notch livestock and static exhibits, enjoy delicious fair food, shop a variety of vendors, view nightly entertainment and to celebrate Wyoming agriculture.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
CASPER, WY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
oilcity.news

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo. — A 62-year-old Wyomingite died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a large rock in the roadway.
GREEN RIVER, WY
oilcity.news

The Casper Journal prints final edition

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny, warm start to ‘the return of summer’

CASPER, Wyo. — There isn’t much to this week’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, except that under sunny and clear to mostly clear skies, Casper will see rising temperatures this week. “Story for the short term is the return of summer, as a large...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library

The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
MILLS, WY
county17.com

Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton

CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
CASPER, WY

