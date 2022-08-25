Read full article on original website

(PHOTOS) Jalan Crossland entertains at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge
CASPER, Wyo. — Americana, bluegrass and alternative country musician Jalan Crossland flew into the Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper on Sunday and treated guests to his unique lyrics and guitar stylings. Crossland was born and raised in Ten Sleep, Wyoming. He is a banjoist, guitarist, and vocalist...
Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year. Presented by Erin M. Prach,...

(PHOTOS) Casper’s colorful new mural set for dedication on Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Muralist Koda Witsken is used to interruptions while she works. While working on the Casper Mural Project’s latest mural Friday afternoon, numerous passersby stopped to ask questions. One toddler earned a fist-bump. A couple of times, voices from across the street could be heard hollering, ‘It’s beautiful!'”
It’s a Wing Ding Kinda Thing: Wing Cookoff Benefits Casper Shrine Club
Pepsi and wrestling and days off for Ferris. Batman and Robin and Neil Patrick Harris. Supporting the Shrine Club by eating their wings; these are a few of our favorite things. So imagine our delight on Saturday when the 4th Annual Wing Ding took place, benefitting the Casper Shrine Club.

Natrona County Library to wrap up Summer Reading program with Wednesday event
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Natrona County Public Library will be wrapping up its Summer Reading Program “with a splash.”. “Bring your imagination for games, crafts, and fun to our very special Summer Reading end-of-season Wrap Party, where we’ll celebrate all the fun we’ve had over the last 3 sunshiney months AND all the books we’ve read,” an event notice states.

(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...

Obituaries: Debski, Azure, Wright, Skatrud
Daniel “Dano” K. Debski, 47, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Aug. 8, 2022. He was born Nov. 29, 1974, in Pueblo, Colorado. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents John and Clara; sister Cathy; brother Adam (Vivian); nephews and niece Matthew (Juvia), Dylan, and Morgan (Elijah); aunts Lucy and Sue; uncles Billy and Raymond; and many other relatives, friends, and co-workers who will miss him dearly, including his best friends Grady and Velvet.
Women Building Wyoming: Vendor Spotlight Showcases Women Entrepreneurs
When 14-year-old Ashlyn and her 11-year-old sister Nichole approached their mom about starting their own business, she was amused but not surprised. Her girls, especially her oldest, had always been creative, always been innovative, always had something of an entrepreneurial spirit. So it just made sense that they'd want to start a business.

110th Wyoming State Fair: Premier summer event crowns winners
The Wyoming State Fair (WSF) celebrated its 110th year in Douglas Aug. 16-20. Families and friends gathered to watch exhibitors in 4-H, FFA and open categories from all over the state compete with top-notch livestock and static exhibits, enjoy delicious fair food, shop a variety of vendors, view nightly entertainment and to celebrate Wyoming agriculture.

Leo’s Beverly Street Auto owner retires, passes on business after 40 years
CASPER, Wyo. — After just over 40 years repairing countless automobiles for Casper residents, Leo’s Beverly Street Auto Repair owner Leo Maddox has decided to hang up his wrenches and sell his business. According to a release, the business’s new owners, Brett and Kaia Petley, began operating on...

Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...

(PHOTOS) Football returns as KW and RS meet for season kickoff in Casper on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Football season kicked off on Friday across Wyoming, with Kelly Walsh High School hosting Rock Springs at home while crosstown rival Natrona County High School played in Laramie. Rock Springs quickly dominated KW with a solid defensive lineup. KW was able to score when Brant Blocker...

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo. — A 62-year-old Wyomingite died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a large rock in the roadway.

The Casper Journal prints final edition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.

Sunny, warm start to ‘the return of summer’
CASPER, Wyo. — There isn’t much to this week’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, except that under sunny and clear to mostly clear skies, Casper will see rising temperatures this week. “Story for the short term is the return of summer, as a large...

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library
The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.

Monday filing deadline for independent candidates, school and fire district boards
CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for independent candidates seeking state office or some Natrona County offices. Natrona County offices include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Forms can be found here and may be...
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'

Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
