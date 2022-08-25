Read full article on original website
Two injured in shooting incident on Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire. Officers arrived in...
Portage police identify Kalamazoo woman killed in shooting incident on I-94 Friday
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police have now identified the 22-year-old fatal victim of a Friday evening shooting as Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo. As of Monday morning, a second female victim, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at Bronson Hospital along with the infant who had also been shot. The unborn baby was not injured.
Consumers Energy preparing for potentially hazardous thunderstorms for Monday evening
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact the lake shore, Grand Rapids, and the areas south of I-96 starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these strong thunderstorms may include heavy rain and winds...
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
Parker Hannifin Corporation donates bike repair station to Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo area bikers will soon have a new resource at their fingertips. As of Tuesday, August 30, they’ll have a bike repair station at Portage’s Celery Flats Pavilion thanks to a significant donation from the Parker Hannifin Corporation. Portage city officials are...
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
AUDIO: School is back in session Kalamazoo County: Are you ready?
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Today, Monday, August 29, is the first day of school in Kalamazoo County, and for the first time in a few years, classes will begin in it’s largest school district without any mandatory covid requirements in place. But that doesn’t mean Kalamazoo Public Schools have put the pandemic behind them.
Bell’s Brewery’s ‘Go Where The Trail Leads You’ campaign returns for 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bell’s Brewery is teaming up with Partnership for the National Trails System (PNTS) for the second year in a row to encourage people to enjoy trails across America, and in turn, raise money to protect them. From Thursday, September 1 to Monday, October...
Kalamazoo named one of 2022 top 100 best places to live by Livability
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo named one of 2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live according to Livability.com. With a total population of just over 76,000, Kalamazoo outpaced more than 2,500 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million in this data-driven ranking that placed it at 71 in the survey.
