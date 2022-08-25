ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Portage police identify Kalamazoo woman killed in shooting incident on I-94 Friday

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police have now identified the 22-year-old fatal victim of a Friday evening shooting as Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo. As of Monday morning, a second female victim, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at Bronson Hospital along with the infant who had also been shot. The unborn baby was not injured.
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Traffic
go955.com

Parker Hannifin Corporation donates bike repair station to Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo area bikers will soon have a new resource at their fingertips. As of Tuesday, August 30, they’ll have a bike repair station at Portage’s Celery Flats Pavilion thanks to a significant donation from the Parker Hannifin Corporation. Portage city officials are...
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

AUDIO: School is back in session Kalamazoo County: Are you ready?

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Today, Monday, August 29, is the first day of school in Kalamazoo County, and for the first time in a few years, classes will begin in it’s largest school district without any mandatory covid requirements in place. But that doesn’t mean Kalamazoo Public Schools have put the pandemic behind them.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Traffic Advisory
go955.com

Kalamazoo named one of 2022 top 100 best places to live by Livability

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo named one of 2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live according to Livability.com. With a total population of just over 76,000, Kalamazoo outpaced more than 2,500 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million in this data-driven ranking that placed it at 71 in the survey.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy