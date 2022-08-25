KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo named one of 2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live according to Livability.com. With a total population of just over 76,000, Kalamazoo outpaced more than 2,500 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million in this data-driven ranking that placed it at 71 in the survey.

